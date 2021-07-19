Discover Masseto: Winery of the decade for good reason

words Alexa Wanf

What is Masseto Wine and why has the Masseto winery been called Winery Of The decade? Here is what you need to know

The History Of The Masseto Winery

In 1981 Lodovico Antinori returned to his native Tuscany. He had been living in California and working as a winemaker. Antinori had pedigree, his aunt was married to the man who started the Super-Tuscany movement.

He returned to inherit a small plot of land and immediately set about creating his own wine. Thanks to what he had learned he adopted a more French style of winemaking, and it paid off.

The first Masseto wine was released in 1984 and was well received. It mixed Cabernet Sauvignon with Merlot and Cabernet Franc. The merlot was added to differentiate it from the Sassicaia, known as the original Super-Tuscan. Antinori improved the flavor every year and it became the wine of the year in 1997.

The plan worked and he went on to create his own Merlot.

The same recipe is followed today, although Antinoroi has since moved on and the Frescobaldi family now control the estate.

Why Is It The Winery Of The Decade

The Masseto winery is one of the few in the world that can contend with the premier wines, such as those from Bordeaux and Burgundy.

It is worth noting that plenty of Masseto wine is sold through Bordeaux wine merchants.

The winery is in the Bolgheri region of Italy and stretches across a gently sloping valley. But, what really makes it magical is the grayish-blue clay soil and the light reflected across the vines from the Tyrrhenian Sea.

But, what makes this wine so special isn’t the setting, it’s the care and attention that is put into producing the highest-quality wines. The result is a taste and full-bodied that can rival the French greats.

Getting Some Masseto Wine Of Your Own

The Masseto winery is small and produces a limited number of bottles every year. While a trip there is a worthwhile experience for any wine lover, it can be much easy to purchase Masseto wine (https://www.enotecaproperzio.com/tenuta-dell-ornellaia/) through a reputable Italian wine shop, either in-person or online.

This is the best way to look at an array of fine wines and locate the ones that really appeal to you. It is worth noting that only 30,000 to 35,000 bottles of Masseto wine are produced each year. It ages well and isn’t just a treat to drink; it can be a good investment.

Interesting Facts About Masseto Winery

The Masseto Winery was a risk as, at the time, Italy had outdated wine-production laws and Merlot was unknown in the area. Fortunately, it paid off and gives rise to the following intriguing facts:

The name comes from the location

Masso in Italian means rock or boulder. As the vineyards were largely clay, it was not easy planting, although well suited for Merlot. The hardness of the soil gave the wine its name.

Masseto wasn’t originally the best wine

Masseto is the pure merlot produced by the winery. The original wine was the mixture and referred to as Ornellaia. This wine was so good that it was originally what Masseto Winery was known for. Today both wines are well-received.

Masseto Has Its Own Winery

The confirmation of Masseto wine quality was in 2019 when the Masseto only winery was officially opened. It is a first-class facility.

You should also note that everyone at Masseto winery is conscious of the climate and doing what they can to protect it. In fact, the vineyards are entirely organic.