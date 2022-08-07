It’s Easier Than Ever to be a Digital Nomad With These Tools

words Al Woods

What if you could spend your mornings working and your afternoons lounging by the poolside in Bali? Imagine spending the month following enjoying pastries in France. This is the life of many digital nomads. The beauty of remote work in the modern era is that it gives you the power to not only work from home but to make your home be located anywhere around the world as long as you have good internet access and can afford to get there.

Digital nomads have been around since before smartphones, laptops, or even computers. However, it was only recently that technology advanced enough for remote work to become commonplace. Here are some of the best tools that have evolved to help more people step into the world of being a digital nomad.

The Benefits of Being a Digital Nomad

The benefits of being a digital nomad are numerous. You no longer have to choose between working at home or going out to the office, which means you can work from anywhere. This includes the beach, your friend’s couch, and even a coffee shop. There’s also an incredible opportunity to meet people from all over the world while traveling—and who knows what kinds of opportunities that could lead to? Being in new places also enables you to try different foods, explore beautiful places, and experience rich cultures, which are major benefits of being a digital nomad.

Luggage Shipping Services

People who travel a lot tend to have a lot of stuff. Things like books, electronics, and maybe even clothes can be cumbersome when you’re trying to get on an airplane. But what if there was a way to ship these items and have them waiting for you at your destination? This is exactly what luggage shipping services do.

The first option is to ship your bags directly to the locker storage facility where they will be stored until such time that you return from your trip. Most facilities offer daily or monthly rates, depending on how long you want them held. The second option would be to have it shipped directly to your final destination so that it’s waiting in the hotel room when you arrive. The third option is having items shipped home after the trip has been completed; this could include souvenirs from foreign lands or even just clothing that doesn’t fit in the suitcase anymore.

Ability to Rent Secure Postal Lockers

If you’re going to be traveling, it’s important to know how to rent a postal locker. What is a postal locker? Think about those new Amazon lockers where you can pick up packages and you can get an idea of some of their purposes. Additionally, these lockers can be used temporarily to receive mail while you are staying in a specific location.

Fast Internet With Remote Services

If you’re looking for fast Internet, you’ll want to do some research on remote services. Satellite internet is a great option if you’re traveling abroad and want the fastest speeds possible. It’s also easier than ever to find satellite internet in remote locations, as there are many companies that provide this service now.

A more affordable option is 4G or 5G networks—you can still get fast connections these days even when there isn’t much cable infrastructure available near your location. However, these may not be available everywhere so it’s important for travelers to consider their options carefully before signing up for any kind of subscription plan with their mobile carrier provider back home. Each country may have more affordable options when you arrive, so be sure to ask the locals what they use.

Language Learning With Apps like Tandem

Tandem is one of the most popular language learning apps available. If you’ve never used an app like this before, it can seem a little intimidating at first. But after you try it for yourself a few times and get the hang of how it works, you’ll be speaking another language in no time. Tandem is great because you can use it to learn any language you want—Spanish, French, German and even Japanese are some of their most popular options. You’ll have access to native speakers who can help teach you any time that’s convenient for them and get feedback instantly on your progress.

Video Conferencing for Work Purposes

Video conferencing is a great way to connect with people in different locations. When you travel, it’s easy to miss projects, deadlines, and meetings. With the right video conferencing software installed on your computer, you can stay connected and get your work done wherever you are. Some of these programs even offer free options for basic use so there’s no reason not to try them out.