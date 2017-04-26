How To Engage Your Customers Better and Make Them Stay With Your Brand

words Al Woods

Your customers are the backbone of your business, and as such, it’s essential to make efforts to engage them. However, it’s sad to note that several companies don’t appreciate the value of customer satisfaction and engagement.

By engaging your customers, you can retain existing clients and attract potential customers. With the right strategy, you can offer clients a unique experience that will distinguish your brand from competitors. Here are ways to engage your customers better and increase their loyalty towards your brand.

Provide Educational Content

Most companies tend to create content, but you should distinguish yourself from competitors by offering clients engaging educational content. Customers will identify you as a problem solver and will come back in the future. When creating content, ensure that you cover topics in detail, rather than touching on broader issues. If you create brochures, tutorials, or a blog post, ensure that the message empowers them. Also, it would help if you made entertaining content. You wouldn’t want to see your customers shed tears or yawn as they go through your content.

Offer Self Service Resources

Self-service resources will engage customers who aren’t conversant with your products, and most companies consider it a retention tool. Customers will know the products that you offer without the need for sales representatives. You can also employ a telephone answering service operator who answers clients’ calls on your behalf. Marketing experts from Connect Communications Services would advise any business owner to add a professional touch to their business call handling by enrolling with a telephone answering service provider. If a client has any inquiries, their calls will be answered by live eConnect operators, and the messages are sent to you instantly or transferred to you, just like the case with an in-house receptionist.

Use In-Product Messaging to Engage Customers

Suppose you intend to notify your clients about a new product. In that case, there are several channels, such as customer care, support center, social media platforms, mobile phones, emails, or in-product messaging that you can use. Most companies use social media to engage customers, but you can diversify and use technology to predict market trends and customer preferences.

Seek Recommendations From Clients

You can engage your customers by seeking their opinion. Customers would love to be a part of your success, and they feel appreciated if you make an effort to value their thoughts. Consider asking for recommendations on their favorite podcasts, the best applications, the best marketing tools and tips, product suggestions, among other ideas. In the process, you can generate conversations, market other products, and you will gain insight into their preference and thoughts on service delivery.

Try New Marketing Channels

Customer engagement also involves trying out new mediums. For instance, the young generation would prefer watching videos as opposed to reading a blog post. That doesn’t mean that written content is ineffective, but it’s an opportunity to use different marketing channels to your advantage. Consider creating time-sensitive stories that you can share on Instagram, infographics, and live videos. Such media are creative ways to engage your customers and showcase new products.

Provide Exclusive Content to Loyal Customers

It would help if you considered providing offers or sharing exclusive content with loyal clients. For instance, you can offer a discount on coupons to subscribers who are devoted to your emails or give them exclusive deals and content. If you intend to host a physical or virtual event, share the details with clients and thank them in advance for agreeing to participate. During such events, ensure that you don’t limit yourself to work, but instead, engage the customers in conversations that they enjoy. It would be wise to share community stories, host community events, or promote local events every once in a while to engage the local community.

Have Personalized Customer Experience

Based on a study conducted on American buyers, it was evident that over 75% of customers would remain loyal to a brand, provided that they had a personalized experience during their purchasing encounter. Make an effort to know your clients by name, and as for email marketing, you should segment customer lists based on their activities. Prioritize the VIP clients and offer them a one of a kind service.

To succeed in the ever-competitive market, it’s essential to take steps to engage clients in meaningful conversation. Personal connection with clients often results in brand advocacy and customer loyalty, and the above techniques can be useful in improving customer engagement. The process can be challenging since you will need to create a relationship and sustain it. If you encounter challenges engaging your customers, you should also consider seeking help from marketing professionals.