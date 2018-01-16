3 Engaging Block Puzzle Games You Won’t Put Down

words Alexa Wang

Block games come to your rescue when you’re battling with the unavoidable mundane of everyday life. These make life a lot less miserable and are a perfect escape plan.

Block puzzling goes much beyond relieving your boredom. It’s a genre more focused on problem-solving, reducing anxious thoughts, instilling a sense of achievement, developing reasoning abilities, and numerous other advantages.

But when you intent to install a block game on your phone, you’ll find a number of them on the online store. Some have great graphics and no storyline, while others may have the best gameplay but an unattractive interface.

So to narrow your search, here are three best block puzzle games that you won’t be able to put down:

1. Block! Hexa Puzzle

This one’s an exciting shape fitting block puzzle for you. The game is entertaining and feature-rich. Once you start playing, you won’t be disappointed. Block! Hexa Puzzle requires you to drag and arrange the colorful hexagon blocks onto the frame present on your playing field. It’s highly satisfying, easy to learn, hard to master, perfect pastime, and super challenging. Your ultimate aim is to precisely fill the board with a burst of colors. Sounds simple, but will make you scratch your head.

2. BlockuDoku

This block puzzle is a sophisticated and exciting Sudoku style board game that’s played on a 9×9 grid. Your aim is to select suitable blocks from the bottom bar and drag them onto the board to destroy maximum lines and squares. The more blocks disappear, the better you score. Once the board gets clear, the level ends. So the ultimate objective is to keep the board clutter-free. The more blocks you pile up, the far the game drags, and you end up with no significant points. But if you get stuck, just think one step ahead. It won’t take you time to get the hang of the gameplay. BlockuDoku isn’t like any other random puzzle – the game’s fun, fantastic, and certainly helps you find your Zen.

3. Block! Triangle: Tangram

This is a fun game that’s great for both beginners and pro players. It’s an excellent mix of modern blocks along with the classic tangram. Your objective in the game is to drag different shapes from the bottom bar and fit those in the given frame. The interface is quick, friendly, and eye-catching. The gameplay is relatively simple, and addicting. Plus, there are tons of unique levels to keep you going. It’s free to play, has stunning visuals, and needs no time limits or internet connectivity. Try it once, and you’ll love the puzzle.

So what are you waiting for? Download these best block puzzle games right away and experience the thrill.

Our top favorite is the BlockuDoku block puzzle. Let us know the one you try and liken there are many more apps out there – but these are our absolute favorites. We’re waiting to hear from you.

Enjoy!