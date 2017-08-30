New Luxury Villas in Sicily to Escape to After Lockdown

words Alexa Wang

Known for its idyllic beaches, perfect weather year-round, archaeological treasures and impossibly beautiful cliff-side villages, the almost coronavirus-free Italian island of Sicily is the perfect post-lockdown holiday destination for luxury travelers.

Sicily reacted rapidly to the pandemic outbreak, and early preventive measures and a strict shutdown in the island have resulted in relatively few cases of Covid-19 infections compared to the rest of the country.

Planning your first post-lockdown luxury vacation? Renting a holiday home is definitely the safest choice at the moment. There is certainly no shortage of luxury accommodation on this gorgeous Mediterranean island just off Italy’s toe. But for the most bespoke experience possible, you need to find out what it is like to have a luxury Sicilian villa all to yourself, equipped with all the high-spec amenities of a hotel but without any other guests around.

Have a look at the new jewels in the crown of Select Sicily, one of the island’s leading vacation-rental companies, boasting an impressive, ever-growing collection of luxury private pool villas, exclusive apartments and amenity-laden mansions in true Mediterranean style. Prepare for some jaw-dropping pictures of these exclusive luxury properties.

Villa Sciutìa, Scordia, eastern Sicily

Immersed in the lush Sicilian countryside hugging the ancient town of Scordia, in eastern Sicily, Villa Sciutìa is a wonderfully spacious vacation home, including three buildings: the Main House with eight bedrooms, the Old Bakery House with two additional guest rooms, and the Dining Pool House, with a large living and dining space. All bedrooms come with en-suite bathrooms, and have either a terrace or direct access to the garden.

Sleeping up to twenty people, Villa Sciutìa – pronounced with the stress on the last syllable – is the perfect destination for a fun escape with a large group of friends or a multi-generational family holiday.

Designed to provide privacy and seclusion, this Sicilian-style mansion offers guests enchanting panoramic views of Mount Etna – Europe’s highest active volcano – a wine cellar, a floodlit tennis court, a library full of art and travel books, a children’s play area, a table tennis table and a cozy, wooden sauna. The addition of a dedicated team and a chef and butler service is the icing on the cake.

Bay View, Scopello, north-western Sicily

What could be more fabulous than escaping to a totally private villa with infinity pool after having been cooped up at home for months? In terms of exclusivity, privacy, comfort and location, Bay Viewhas few rivals. Located in Scopello, one of Sicily’s most photogenic locations, this wood-clad, architect-designed, two-bedroom villa will seduce you with its far-reaching sea views.

Luxuriously finished Bay View can accommodate six guests, and boasts a 180-degree view of what is arguably the island’s most famous strip of coastline. The beach town of Scopello is so photogenic that it should hardly come as a surprise that it has starred in a wide number of commercials, TV series and acclaimed films, including scenes from Ocean’s Twelve andthe popular Sicilian detective series Inspector Montalbano.

Spend your days here snoozing by the vast, free-form infinity pool, soaking up the memorable vistas and practicing meditation on the panoramic terrace with wooden decking. The sea-view outdoor veranda is perfect for family dinners, but if you want to get out a little, there is a wide selection of high-end fish restaurants and artisanal gelaterias just a short drive away.

Villa Acropolis, Selinunte, south-western Sicily

The archeological site of Selinunte is an extraordinary spot on Sicily’s little-visited south-western coast. It covers approximately 40 hectares and incorporates the ruins of Greek temples and ancient town walls.

Look up the softly rolling hills above the port town of Selinunte, and you will see Villa Acropolis stealing hearts with its laid-back luxury. The property is surrounded by acres of sensuous gardens, keeping this superbly finished, four-bedroom holiday home shrouded in complete privacy and charm.

The perfectly-manicured gardens, well-designed internal spaces and the vast 20×40 foot swimming pool all make for a top-quality experience. A perfect synthesis of informal elegance and high-end country living, Villa Acropolis can house up to eight guests, and offers glorious sea views, beautifully appointed interiors, and a couple of exquisite dilemmas: visit the nearby Selinunte Archaeological Park, stroll down to the gorgeous stretch of golden soft-sand beach, or simply soak up the sun by the pool.

Ferla Verde, Marsala, western Sicily

Lovers of contemporary, laid-back al fresco living can set up home base at Ferla Verde, in the picturesque wine town of Marsala, Sicily’s most westerly point. Spacious and modern, Ferla Verde sleeps up to ten people and is many high-profile vacationers’ idea of the perfect vacation home.

Ferla Verde has the “get-away-from-it-all” vibe that many folks dream about thanks to the surrounding forested hills that give the property its name. Arriving at this charming five-bedroom villa, your eyes will be glued to the wonderful natural surroundings: the Egadi Island archipelago, the little island of Mozia, the fascinating salt pans dotted with red-roofed windmills that line the shore from Marsala to Trapani… Such amazing sights will delight your eyes and uplift your spirit your whole stay.

Set in a slightly elevated position, Ferla Verde offers a feeling of secluded privacy, a wooden sauna, satellite TV, fast Wi-Fi, a fully-equipped kitchen with a large breakfast island, a barbecue pit for BBQ parties, all the modern facilities you’d expect in a five-star hotel, and a wow-inducing, 40-foot long heated pool equipped with jacuzzi and counter-current jets for lap swimming. Self-catering makes this stylish, well-equipped villa a great option for your first post-lockdown escape.

Villa Mazzarò, Taormina, eastern Sicily

For a real getaway, more and more discerning travelers opt for exclusive vacation rentals in secluded locations. A top choice is Villa Mazzarò, an eight-bedroom ultra-luxe villa set in an enviable position above the bijou town of Taormina, the Pearl of the Ionian Sea.

This stunningly positioned, top-of-the-range sea-view villa is the ultimate in laid-back luxury. Stylish, modern and filled with light, Villa Mazzarò comes with eight bedrooms and eight baths with enough room to comfortably house up to sixteen guests at once, making it perfect for a large group of friends and family willing to spend quality time together after months apart.

Its generously proportioned, art-filled interiors create a welcoming and gently luxurious atmosphere. Outside, scented Mediterranean gardens wrap around an inviting 32-foot long swimming pool and a fabulous jacuzzi overlooking the sea. The cable car to the beach is just a couple of minutes’ walk away, but it may be hard to tear yourself away from the crystalline blue pool and amazingly panoramic jacuzzi.

As mentioned previously, Villa Sciutìa, Bay View, Villa Acropolis, Ferla Verde and Villa Mazzarò are available to rent through Select Sicily, an upscale vacation-rental company based in Castelvetrano.

