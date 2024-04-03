How to Enjoy Luxury Outdoor Travel

words Al Woods

You might not associate ultimate luxury with the outdoors, and you might believe that you have to rough it whenever you want to get closer to nature. This can be the draw of camping for some people. However, this isn’t the case. There are many ways that you can combine the heights of luxury and a week or two of peace and relaxation with the adventure of the wilderness, and this guide will show you how.

· Hire a Skipper

If you’re staying near the sea, you might feel stranded simply watching the waves from the shore. Then, you should try to get up close and personal with it by looking to hire a skipper. This is an upmarket way to enjoy the ocean and will mean that you don’t have to spend hours at a time bobbing along in a small fishing boat.

Not only this, but hiring a skipper will mean that you’ll always have an experienced guide to the area on board, and that they ‘ll always be able to steer you in the direction you want to go. Hiring a skipper can give you ultimate control of your at-sea exploits, and so you should look into the cost of this as soon as you can.

· Go Glamping

If you’re passionate about camping, and yet are reluctant to spend your days feel frazzled and without the facilities that you usually rely on, you should consider glamping. Glamping is camping with a difference.

It’s possible that you’ll be able to stay in a tent that has flooring and a real bed, and you might even find that this tent has electrical outlets within it so you can charge your phone and even plug in a hairdryer. This glamping accommodation is often sturdier than other forms of camping, and you might find that your tent or yurt is filled with soft furnishings, such as cushions, that can bump your comfort level up. Luckily, glamping is becoming more popular, meaning that you have a lot of location options to choose from.

For those who want a little bit of extra luxury but who don’t want to go as far as glamping, there are many state-of-the-art campsites out there that can allow you to enjoy a warm shower, have a dip in a pool, and be entertained during the evening before returning back to your cozy tent feeling refreshed and content.

· Invest in High-Quality Equipment

However, you’re unlikely to feel as if you’re living in luxury in the outdoors if you don’t invest in the best equipment for your trip. High-quality equipment can make all the difference and can make your experience a lot smoother. For instance, you might choose a spacious and durable tent that you can attach to the roof of your car, or you might look for camping stoves that are quick and easy to light. You might also consider upgrading your clothing and choosing waterproof items that can keep you warm and dry, as well as sporting devices that will ensure that your performance excels.