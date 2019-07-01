Top 5 exotic honeymoon destinations for romantic experiences

words Al Woods

Honeymoon is one of the most special times of your life and it definitely should be memorable. Therefore, spending it at a romantic place the beauty of which would match the beauty of your love is a great idea. The world has many such destinations, but some stand out in particular.







1. Bali, Indonesia

There’s hardly a better representation of a romantic tropical paradise than Bali, which makes it a perfect place for a honeymoon. This is a haven for couples who want to enjoy their love while surrounded by fantastically beautiful nature and multiple opportunities for entertainment.

Matt and Joce of the Wedding Vow say that Bali is a bottomless pool of fun for couples. They have been here five times already and still manage to find something new and exciting to do. They recommend visiting the Tegallalang and Jatiluwih rice terraces, Uluwatu temple, and Waterbom Bali, the best waterpark in the region. Watching the stunningly beautiful sunsets every day is a must.

2. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is a country that often goes under the tourists’ radar, but it’s one of the most romantic, peaceful, and overall incredible honeymoon destinations you can find. The whole country seems to be made of lovely spots where a couple can enjoy some quiet time together and admire the beauty around them.

Fathima, who works with T2 Travels Sri Lanka, recommends spending your honeymoon in the south of the country. This is the place with the most beautiful beaches and romantic retreats. You should see the many wonders of Kandy and Nuwara Eliya. National parks and the Royal Botanic Gardens in the area are a must-visit and so are the beaches. Be sure to take the train so you can admire the views from one of the most spectacular railroads in the world.

3. Fiji

Fiji Islands are one of the few tropical destinations that remain quite an exotic even in spite of the growing tourism. This is a great place for your honeymoon because it’s not yet hounded by endless crowds. Instead, it’s a romantic getaway that might be tricky to get to, but it’s quiet and allows you to enjoy each other’s company to the fullest.

Stefano Ferro, the founder of MEL365 and a traveling photographer, says that there is no other place as beautiful as Fiji on Earth. This alone makes it a worthy honeymoon destination for couples who want to make some amazing memories from the trip. He recommends visiting Vanua Levu to admire the local culture and Taveuni Island to see the breathtaking beauty of the local nature. The whole island is. In essence, a huge park where you can see some unique natural wonders.

4. Scotland

Not all exotic honeymoon destinations are in the tropics. If you are a fan of Downtown Abbey and want something more elegant and majestic for your honeymoon, you definitely should consider Scotland. Many renowned poets immortalized the beauty of Scottish scenery in their works. And it truly is incredible here.

Andrew Ferguson, writing for the Daily Record, says that couples coming to Scotland for their honeymoon should start their trip with an exploration of Edinburgh, Arthur’s Seat and a city filled with magic. Its beauty is very different from that of a tropical beach and yet no less breathtaking. During your romantic trip here, you should visit the Galloway Forest Park, Eilean Donan Castle, and the Calgary Bay.

5. Zanzibar

If you are a fan of something truly exotic, Zanzibar might be the right place for your honeymoon. Known as the spice island, it’s a place filled with sun, aromas, friendly people, and a culture that’s unlike any other on Earth.

Helen, which is a travel blogger with a focus on Africa, recommends exploring the Sone Town and shopping at the colorful local markets. She says the food here is incredible and visiting the many vibrant local villages is a must.