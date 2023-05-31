Explore Nature and Adventure – Three Good Reasons Why You Should Visit Ooty

Ooty (Udhagamandalam in Tamil) is an idyllic hill station located in Tamil Nadu state in India. Situated within the Nilgiri Hills – also known as the Blue Mountains – Ooty is famed for its natural beauty, tea plantations, and adventure activities; making it perfect for family trips, romantic escapes or solo excursions alike. And you can book your rooms in Ooty best hotels. Here’s why Ooty should be on your travel bucket list:

Photo by sudheer meduri on Unsplash

Ooty Weather and Best Times to Visit

Ooty boasts a pleasant climate all year round, but the ideal time for visitors is between March to June and September-November when temperatures range between 15–25 degrees Celsius, providing perfect conditions for outdoor activities and sightseeing. While the monsoon season from July-September might not be ideal due to heavy rainfall, its natural beauty still adds much charm.

How to Reach Ooty: Travel Options and Routes?

Ooty is well connected to major cities throughout India via road, rail, and air. The nearest airport is Coimbatore International Airport which is approximately 88 kilometres away; taxi services or buses can then take one directly into Ooty from there. Similarly, Mettupalayam railway station, 40 kilometres away is home to Nilgiri Mountain Railway – a UNESCO World Heritage site – that takes one into Ooty; in addition to this option, it has regular bus services from various cities both within Tamil Nadu as well as neighbouring states.

Ooty Offers an Extensive Range of Accommodation Options

Travellers visiting Ooty will find plenty of accommodations from budget guesthouses to luxury resorts, from hotels in the city centre to homestays or resorts on its outskirts – such as Gateway Hotel, Club Mahindra Sterling Ooty Elk Hill are some popular examples.

Ooty Botanical Gardens: An Enchanting Display of Flora

The Ooty Botanical Gardens is an essential stop in Ooty, covering 55 acres and home to over 650 species of plants and trees. Boasting roses, orchids and cacti as well as an ancient fossilized tree dating back over 20 million years old – these stunning botanical gardens make a delightful spot for leisurely strolls or picnics with family and friends.

Nilgiri Mountain Railway: An Attraction in Ooty

Ooty’s Nilgiri Mountain Railway designated a UNESCO World Heritage site, offers an enjoyable train ride covering 46 kilometres to Mettupalayam in approximately five hours. Along this scenic journey are tunnels, bridges, and stunning landscapes, providing visitors with a glimpse of nature within the Ooty and Nilgiri Hills.

Doddabetta Peak Offers Breathtaking Views of the Nilgiri Hills

Doddabetta Peak, situated 2,637 meters above sea level, provides breathtaking views of its surroundings – it draws nature lovers and photographers from near and far alike! Popular among nature photographers as a popular spot with nature lovers; additionally there is also a telescope house on top which gives a closer look into surrounding landscapes.

Ooty Lake Offers Boating and Other Water Activities

Ooty Lake is one of the premier tourist spots in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. Established by John Sullivan – former Collector of Coimbatore – Ooty Lake covers 65 acres and offers picturesque surroundings ideal for nature enthusiasts.

Ooty Lake offers visitors an incredible boating experience. Rowboats, paddleboats and motorboats can all be hired from Ooty Marina to ride along its tranquil waters – truly an enjoyable way to take in its breathtaking surroundings while breathing fresh mountain air! Boating facilities are open daily from 8:30 am until 5:30 pm for boaters; Tuesdays however are reserved exclusively for maintenance work on the lake.

Ooty Lake offers more than boating for visitors. There’s also a children’s park where children can have fun on swings, slides and see-saws while enjoying short train rides around the lake. Adventure seekers will appreciate water skiing, windsurfing and water scootering which can all be experienced here.

Ooty Lake is renowned for fishing. Visitors can rent equipment and practice their angling skills here; Ooty Lake boasts numerous fish species like trout, carp and catfish that visitors may come across while they fish here.

Lake Eola is surrounded by an exquisite garden filled with flowering plants, trees, and shrubs that provides visitors with breathtaking views of herds of deer grazing nearby. Additionally, visitors can also visit a deer park where visitors can spot herds of deer grazing nearby – making its surrounding areas an excellent venue for picnics!

Ooty Lake is an iconic attraction in Ooty, famed for its scenic beauty, boating facilities, and other water activities. Offering an ideal break from city life and a place for relaxation and rejuvenation amidst nature’s splendour.

Emerald Lake: An Ideal Escape From Tourist Crowds

Emerald Lake (commonly referred to as Silent Valley Reservoir) is a picturesque lake located in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district and about 25km away from Ooty – providing a tranquil haven perfect for those seeking some respite from tourist crowds.

Emerald Lake, set against lush greenery and breathtaking mountains, is an idyllic destination for nature enthusiasts and photography enthusiasts. The tranquil waters provide a relaxing atmosphere, ideal for enjoying a leisurely stroll along its edge or sitting back on one of the benches to take in its serene surroundings while sipping hot tea or coffee! Visitors can stroll along its banks, sit on benches or simply soak up its tranquil ambience as they sip hot tea or coffee!

Emerald Lake stands out as an ideal getaway, due to being less popular among Ooty tourists than other tourist spots. This makes it the ideal location for those seeking solitude and privacy, or bird-watchers as it boasts various species such as kingfishers, Indian cormorants and ducks that inhabit it.

Emerald Lake provides adventure seekers with plenty of activities like fishing, row boating and paddle boating to keep them occupied during their visit. Visitors can rent boats to take a leisurely cruise around the lake while taking in its picturesque scenery. Visitors also love fishing here – try your hand at catching some fish yourself! It’s serene atmosphere and gentle breeze provide a delightful setting for an idyllic picnic near its waters.

Conclusion

Emerald Lake is an exquisite gem hidden away in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district. Offering peaceful and tranquil surroundings, it makes an ideal retreat for those in search of privacy or solitude. Offering numerous activities for visitors to enjoy, Emerald Lake makes an unforgettable visit worthy of being included on any itinerary for Ooty visitors.