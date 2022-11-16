Florida’s Many Beautiful Beaches are an Ocean Lover’s Paradise

words Al Woods

If you love warm weather 24/7, 365 days per year;if you love the sun, the sandy beach under your bare feet, and all the nightlife you want to indulge in, you might consider moving to Florida. Or, if you want to spend a vacation on just one of its many beaches, it need not cost you an arm and two legs since there are almost as many campgrounds in the Keys alone to make Florida the perfect hotspot for vacationers and year-round residents alike.

According to a recent report by U.S. News & World Report, by boasting a coastline of around 1200 miles, the Sunshine State is said to be a year-round destination for both residents of the East Coast and beyond. Many Californians trying to escape high taxes and loose rules on crime are said to be relocating to Florida.

Florida’s many shores and beaches are pretty diverse, and they range from party-focused areas to family-friendly campgrounds. Says a study conducted by U.S. News, many vacationers and residents enjoy Florida’s beach atmosphere, aesthetics, and convenience.

If you’re looking for a place to vacation or make a permanent move, these are said to be some of Florida’s most beautiful beaches for ocean lovers.

Siesta Key

This beach is said to be showcased on MTV’s “Siesta Key,” popular among families and young couples. The barrier is located off the Gulf of Mexico and the Sarasota coast. Considered one of the best beaches in the U.S., Siesta Beach consists of 8 miles of “white quartz sand,” and the water is said to be crystal clear.

Siesta Key also features superior dining, shopping, and a vibrant nightlife. Nearby Crescent Beach is said to be an ideal spot for vacationers who are seeking beautiful ocean scenery, and soft white sand but a quieter, more family-friendly atmosphere.

Not far from Crescent Beach, you will find Turtle Beach, which offers great walking and shell-collecting opportunities.

Marco Island

Two bridges from Naples, Florida, access Marco Island. Visitors and residents enjoy both unspoiled habitats and its top-notch resorts. Boating and fishing are popular hobbies at Marco Island, and seafood lovers will not be disappointed with the terrific meals served in both restaurants and beachside shacks.

But the best feature of Marco Islandis its “spotless beaches.” U.S. News states that Tigertail Beach Park is attractive to vacationers who love to take long oceanfront walks to search for unique seashells. You can also rent kayaks.

South Marco Beach, which is situated alongside condos and numerous resorts feature lots of room for avid sunbathers and safe swimming.

Palm Beach

The iconic Palm Beach is perhaps the most world-famous of all of Florida’s beaches. You can enjoy one of its many golf courses or lounge the day away on its white sands. No matter what you choose to do with your vacation time, Palm Beach offers something for just about any traveler interested in pampering themselves with luxury and fine living.

Palm Beach is said to be a “glitzy town,” which is located around 70 miles north of Miami. It’s chuck full of Gilded Age mansions, high-end art galleries, jewelry stores, and more restaurants than you can count. The town’s Municipal Beach is a great place to swim and sunbathe, and you can go to Phipps Ocean Park for snorkeling and shelling.

Delray Beach

Delray Beach, or “Florida’s Village by the Sea” appeals to travelers who love the friendly small-town atmosphere and the entertainment of a much larger city. The Japanese Gardens, the Morikami Museum, and the Wakodahatchee Wetlandsare a must see, but most visitors and residents alike just want to go to the beach. And who can blame them?

Situated conveniently close to lots of eateries, bars, and shops, Delray’sMunicipal Beach is said to be ideal for activities like fishing, paddleboarding, boating, and snorkeling. Close by Atlantic Dunes Park boasts a much more sedate natural setting.

Once you’re finished with the beach for the day, you can take a walk along the palm tree-lined Atlantic Avenue for the vibrant nightlife and upscale shopping. Don’t forget your credit card.

Santa Rosa Beach

Santa Rosa stretches an amazing 26 miles along Florida’s northwest coast. It’s a great place to travel for white sand, “emerald water,” fine fishing, world-class dining, plus local art galleries and boutiques.

Travelers and year-round residents recommend the Santa Rosa beach town if you’re seeking an ocean paradise without the crowds normally associated with Destin, Panama City Beach or Palm Beach.