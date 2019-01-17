Is it really free to watch movies online?

words Alexa Wang

Busy lifestyle or plenty of roles to play, nothing stops a movie savvy to watch every release without a miss. However, one thing that sometimes becomes a stumbling block is the expense that goes into it. Considering the present era of the Internet, you mostly like to watch films online and rightly so. After all, you have hundreds of films at your fingertips and can watch them all anytime, anywhere.

While you may think that you can also watch movies online free, but the real story is quite different. You can very conveniently surf the Internet for websites that provide free movies and get a list of top ten websites. Nevertheless, it is extremely difficult to find a worthy website.

Most of the platforms which offer online movie watching through legal means often charge in some or the other way. You may get a free trial for one month, but have to pay to continue your entertainment which is not enough for a movie lover. Other platforms provide rental services and charge per rental. The amount is nominal but it is not free.







Be aware of dodgy websites

When you search the web for websites for watching films free, you will find a huge list of websites. Each of these websites claims to provide you free films. Whoever, you need to be very careful not to fall prey to any dodgy websites. Here are some ways these websites can be deceiving.

Poor video quality and a threat to privacy

Not only the quality is poor, but they also are often not doing everything authorized. Some links allow you to watch films by sighing in using your Google account and can take this leverage to compromise with your privacy.

Your devices can be harmed with nasty programs

Some websites can put your cell phone, laptop or any device at risk. On every occasion, you log in to these websites you are welcoming malicious programs that can cause potential harm to your device.

Pop-ups reduce to the rubble of your experience

While you watch films on these websites, several links are covering a major screen portion and will result in the opening of a series of pop-ups and windows and ruin your experience. If multiple devices are connected with a common network, the risk is even higher.

What to look for in the best platform for watching movies for free

The question that now arises is, is it possible to watch movies online for free and if so, how to find the best platform for the purpose. Well, Discover Film is a platform that answers all your queries and apprehensions. It gives you the impeccable experience of film watching that you can enjoy anytime and anywhere. Here are some features which would compel you to join the platform and take pleasure in the world of movies.

You get a wide range of movies, short films, and documentaries to enjoy your leisure or draw pleasure from your short commutes.

Drama, action, fiction, comedy, horror, animation and what not? There is a splendid choice of genre to choose from. You will find plenty of entertainment of your choice, irrespective of your taste and liking.

Direct association with film schools, animation studios, and special effect designers enables us to bring the best entertainment at your tablet.

With a wide range of short films, the platform is bringing this class to the mainstream.

The joining procedure is extremely simple, straightforward, and quick. All you need to do is to enter your name, e-mail id and set a password and you are good to go.

The high-quality streaming, assurance of authenticity, and no distracting elements give you a surreal movie watching experience.

A wider reach to the global audience also benefits the filmmakers.

Easily downloadable to a wide range of devices.

In the present day and age, life is busy and the attention span of users has become shorter. While the filmmakers need a platform that can reach to the people and create an impact, you need one that provides quality and variety at the same time. Discover film is a platform that gives you exactly that. It is one platform that has something for everyone fusing the movie world with reality.