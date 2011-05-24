Hairstyling gadgets you need to give you wonderful looking hair

Waking up and looking like a movie star is sort of like a dream, but it’s just that: a fantasy! Unfortunately, in the real world, most of us wake up with hair all over the place and very little time to get it fixed – unless you’re one of those people who chooses beauty over sleep!

So how can we get wonderful looking hair without having to spend a fortune as well as a whole lot of time at the hair salon every day? Here are a few gadgets that will not only leave your hair looking spectacular, but are also very easy to use.

Hair dryer

Unless you’re willing to sit at home and wait for your hair to air dry without risking having your hair expand beyond control, then drying your hair after a shower is essential. Using a hair dryer not only dries the hair out, but also smoothes out the frizz and gives an effortlessly sleek look in less than 20 minutes. It is advisable to use a hair dryer with ionic technology to reduce frizz, add more shine and minimize the time your hair is exposed to heat, ensuring its health.

Hair straightener

The best thing about a straightener is that it works for all hair types. Whether you’ve got curly, wavy or frizzy hair, using a hair straightener will always come in handy, allowing you to get a temporary change in appearance or straightening out all that baby hair that tends to have a mind of its own. Whether you’re getting ready for a date, heading to work, a hair straightener will add that shine and lightness to your hair giving you all the confidence you need.

Curling iron

One of the best things about dipping into the sea, is getting that fabulous beach hair full of volume! But are you really willing to head to the beach every single time you want that look? Sounds a little drastic, not to mention inconvenient! With a curling iron, that wavy, natural beach hair looks is very easy to achieve, leaving you not only with gorgeous looking hair, but a sense of confidence that will definitely make some heads turn once you’ve entered the room. If you’re after a more curly-haired look, a curling iron also works as a sort of coil to get those perfect locks that will be soft, regulated and ever so bouncy with a whole lot of volume.

Hair straightening brush

If using a blow-dryer leaves your hair looking like Ace Ventura, then you’re definitely doing it wrong. That’s where this baby comes in handy: Instead of having to hold a brush in one arm and a blow dryer in the other, the hair straightening brush has pretty much the same effect, but is a whole lot easier to use. The main difference between a hot brush and a straightener is that it is faster and a lot more user friendly. Not only that, but it’s also less damaging to use every day as it has a temperature controller and the brush teeth are gentler on the roots with far less heat. With many different options available, a comparison has been done to make it easier to understand the options available in the original article here. You’ll find that this kind of brush is very useful for curly hair in particular because it is ‘Designed to tackle even the most stubborn of curls’.

Electric detangler

The problem with thick hair is that it tends to get tangled ever so quickly and while thin hair is easier to brush, detangling thick hair is an absolute nightmare! One of the main reasons women tend to avoid detangling their hair is that the process can make you end up looking like a lion’s mane. Volume is good, but definitely not that kind of volume! A detangler can be used on wet or dry hair, allowing the brush’s teeth to gently loosen knots and tangles even from the most unmanageable and uncontrollable hair leaving it easy to run your fingers through.

Depending on your hair type, the result you’re looking for and how much you’re willing to spend make all the difference while choosing which tool suits you best. Whichever one you choose, you’re bound to get that boost of confidence as well as a whole lot of compliments and flattery sent your way.