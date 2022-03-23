6 Ways To Boost Your Complexion

words Alexa Wang

With springtime already upon us, many of us are starting to go bathing suit shopping in anticipation of summer and all the warm weather activities we’ll be participating in. Though it’s essential to work on our bodies to be sure we’re in great physical shape (for health reasons), it’s equally important to work on boosting the health of our skin and our facial complexion.

Did you know that your skin is your body’s largest organ? Your skin health is also a strong indicator of your overall health – so it should come as no surprise that the two go hand in hand. Let’s look at ways to boost your complexion to feel and look your very best.

A Gallon A Day

A gallon a day keeps the dermatologist away. Seriously though, one of the best things you can do for your complexion (and your entire body) is to make sure you’re getting in those critical eight glasses of water a day. Consuming enough water ensures that our bodies can carry out their essential functions to detoxify and keep us running. With the human body being 60% water, it’s no wonder we need so much of the stuff. Thank goodness it’s free!

SPF

You should be applying SPF to your facial skin every day, even when it’s overcast or rainy! Many of us know to put it on when we head out into the sun, but it makes a difference in your skin’s health to apply each day. You can avoid melasma, wrinkles, freckles, and other skin issues. So, purchase a separate SPF explicitly made for delicate facial skin and apply it after your moisturizer and before any makeup you may wear.

Exfoliate Often

While you don’t want to exfoliate your skin every day, you do want to at minimum exfoliate once a week. While not all exfoliants are created equal, just like with SPF, you want to use an exfoliator specifically for your facial skin – body exfoliants are too intense and rough. Exfoliating is excellent for helping with dull skin and boosting your complexion. Please take into account that serums that contain Retinol and other ingredients are liquid exfoliators, so you don’t want to overdo it.

Know Your Skin Type

Knowing what type of skin you have is one of the first things you should learn to take care of your skin correctly. The main oil types are oily, combination, dry or normal skin. When you know your skin type, you can use products that target the type and common issues associated with it. While quizzes online can help you discover your skin type, it’s best to meet with a board-certified dermatologist or esthetician to help you determine for sure.

Speaking Of Esthetics

Having a relationship with an esthetician is one of the best things you can do for the health of your skin and boost your complexion. Estheticians typically work in spas or health centers and perform facials, laser therapy, and other treatments to help your skin. Most spas offer memberships or packages that make receiving skin-boosting therapies like facial cupping, micro-needling, and microdermabrasion more affordable. So, while it may seem like a splurge to get those services done, they are a skin game-changer if it’s in your budget.

Do Your Laundry!

This one may or may not be news to you – but the cleanliness of your pillowcase and sheets has a significant impact on your skin! Sleeping on satin or silk pillowcases can reduce the formation of fine lines and wrinkles and also help diminish existing ones. On top of that, if you’re sleeping on “dirty” pillowcases, you are just smashing your skin into bacteria and products that you use for your hair and face. Ideally, you’ll change out your pillowcases twice a week – so even if you don’t change your sheets, have some extra pillowcases in one hand.

Taking care of your skin is one investment that is always a good one. While it may take a bit of practice and a lot of persistence, the clear and bright skin beaming back at you in the mirror is 100% worth it. So, use the tips mentioned earlier to boost your complexion daily, and you’ll be on the fast track to beautiful skin and more self-confidence. Here’s to you!