How to have a contemporary kitchen

words Alexa Wang

A kitchen is a place in your home where you make warm family meals, enjoy a cup of coffee at the weekends, and have a chat with friends. It’s usually a hub of activity that we spend a lot of our time in, so it’s important it is kept looking fresh and modern.

It can be expensive to remodel a kitchen, but it’s a worthwhile investment because of how much use we get out of these spaces. If you’re thinking of selling your property soon, it may be easier to sell if you can show prospective buyers a kitchen that will need little or no work when they move in.

If you’re looking have a contemporary kitchen, you may not have any ideas on what you can do next, so here are some suggestions you can also think about before you go ahead with your plans.







Best use the space available

Make sure your kitchen space is usable and you maximize what’s available to you as best as possible. This is important if you have a kitchen that’s small, so it’s still a useful area for you and your family.

There are lots of ways that you can do this, and they can be as simple as having just a single-bowl sink so you can have more counter space, or have cabinets that go all the way up to the ceiling to get as much storage as you can get. Ensure that you have a think about having clever additions such as narrow pull-out pantries, and what appliances you need in the room.

Expert installation

You might have the best quality materials and appliances but, if they’ve not been installed in the correct way, your kitchen won’t look as good as it can be. Using specialist designers and installers such as the team at https://www.gkandb.com/locations/san-francisco/ will mean you’ll get a great kitchen. Their experts will also help guide you through the process from start to finish.

Have good lighting

It’s best to have a think about your lighting options while planning your new kitchen. Having good lighting means your kitchen will look its best from the start, and may even make the room look bigger.

You’ll need to have decent lighting in certain places in the room, such as above food preparation areas, your hob, and at the kitchen sink. However, you may also want to have softer lights in seating areas for a more cozy feeling for guests.

Use neutrals colors

It is best to have colors that appeal to the most people – no matter how much you might want to use bright colors. This is especially true if you’re getting a new kitchen that will add value to the property.

Creams, light grays, and white are safe colors to have in your new kitchen and will make the space look light and bright. These shades also offer potential buyers a blank canvas, which they can then personalize once they move in.