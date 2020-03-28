3 Incredible Health Benefits of CBD Infused Clothing

words Al Woods

Your fashion choice may be purely aesthetic but what if your clothes actually made you healthier? That’s what’s claimed by fashion brands who are infusing their products with cannabidiol, also called CBD. This non-psychoactive component of hemp has been shown to reduce stress, pain, and anxiety.

If the claims made are true, then here are just three of the potential health benefits of CBD-infused clothing. You could soon be walking around town, looking and feeling great without making any effort at all!

1) Avoid Muscle Cramps

Activewear seems to be the first style of clothing to include CBD. If you go jogging or workout, then you’ll know how a muscle cramp can really ruin your day. Even though you have the energy to continue, the pain is just too much to bear. You’re forced to take a rest day instead and have to find time to fit in more exercise later. For people with a weakened cardiovascular system, muscle cramps can be a constant burden, even in everyday life,.

Luckily, there’s a solution! If you combine your lycra leggings with a bit of CBD, then muscle cramps can potentially be avoided. The substance will reduce inflammation, keeping your limbs relaxed during exercise. This prevents them from cramping up so you can achieve your fitness potential.

2) Reduce Work-Related Stress

Outside of exercise, there are other potential health benefits of CBD-infused clothing. Imagine if it was included in your work outfit! Stress levels across the world are increasing, with 44% of Americans saying that they feel more stressed than they did 5 years ago. We’re working longer hours for less pay and it’s taking its toll.

The stress hormone is dreadful to your health. It can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke. However, if you’re sat at your desk in a stunning suit that has been infused with CBD, you can help keep your stress levels down. Using CBD can help you to focus and become productive without experiencing harmful levels of stress. Maybe the top fashion work outfits of tomorrow will include CBD for a healthier work life!

3) Restore Bodily Balance

CBD is a powerful tool for improving homeostasis. This is the regulatory system within your body. Whether that’s your body temperature, blood pressure, or anxiety levels, CBD helps to keep it at just the right level. If you feel fatigued or get headaches in hot weather, then your body may be struggling with its homeostasis. Taking CBD oils is one way to remedy this but what if it was already built into your clothes?

If you love fashion, then you’ll know how good it feels to put on a fresh new outfit. However, this isn’t actually doing anything beneficial for your health. Although the industry is still in its infancy, CBD-infused clothing is a very real trend. It might not be long until your favorite retailer is stocking clothing which reduces pain and stress while contributing to your overall health and wellbeing!

Cibdol.com offers more information on the health benefits of CBD.