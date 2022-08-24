Useful House Modifications That Will Make Your Home More Accessible

words Al Woods

Making your home accessible is important for everyone, regardless of age or ability. There are a number of modifications you can make to your house to increase accessibility and improve the quality of life for yourself and your loved ones. This blog post will discuss some useful modifications that will make your home more accessible for everyone!

Lifts

Lots of people start to have trouble climbing up the stairs in their old age. Many homeowners are getting a reconditioned stair lift that ensures their safety and comfort when they want to go upstairs. You can have a seat on the stairlift and it will bring you up or downstairs with ease. This is a great solution for those who want to stay in their homes but are worried about falling down the stairs.

Lifts can be installed in other areas of the home as well, such as in the bathroom or to get into a hot tub. For example, if you have a pool, you may want to consider getting a lift so that you can enjoy your time swimming without having to worry about getting in and out of the pool.

Handrails

Handrails are very helpful in making your home more accessible. They can be installed both inside and outside of your home and can help you stay safe when getting in and out of your house. Handrails are especially important if you have stairs in your home, as they can help you keep your balance when going up and down the stairs.

If you are interested in installing handrails in your home, there are a few things you should keep in mind. First, these additions should be made of durable materials that will not break easily. Second, they should be installed by a professional to ensure that they are properly secured. Finally, handrails should be placed at a comfortable height for you to use them without difficulty.

Following these guidelines will help you create a more accessible home that is safe for everyone.

Rearranging Furniture

There are certain ways you can arrange your furniture so that everyone is comfortable and there are no tripping hazards in your home. Here are some ideas:

Put all the furniture against the walls to create more space in the middle of the room.

Position chairs and couches in a way that people can easily get in and out of them.

Make sure there are no sharp corners on any of the furniture.

Place coffee tables and end tables within easy reach from where people will be sitting.

Rearrange furniture to create a clear path from one room to another.

These are just a few ideas to get you started. By rearranging your furniture, you can make your home more accessible for everyone. If you have any questions, feel free to ask a professional for help.

Temperature Control Units

Being in better control of the temperature in your home can make a world of difference, especially if you suffer from conditions like arthritis or chronic pain. Installing temperature control units is a great way to maintain a comfortable temperature in your home without having to constantly adjust the thermostat. These units can be placed in strategic locations throughout your home and can be controlled via smartphone, so you can always have the perfect temperature, no matter where you are.

If you’re looking for ways to make your home more comfortable and accessible, temperature control units are a great option.

Motion Sensors

Motion sensors help make your home more accessible in a number of ways. For one, motion sensors can be used to detect when someone is approaching your home and can trigger an automated door opener or light switch. This can be especially helpful for people who have difficulty using their hands.

In addition, motion sensors can also be used to control lights inside your home, making it easier to move around without having to fumble for light switches in the dark.

Intercoms

Installing high-quality intercoms can be a great way to make your home more accessible. Not only will this system allow you to communicate with people outside of your home, but it will also give you the ability to monitor who is coming and going. This can be especially useful if you have young children or elderly family members living with you.

Intercoms can be purchased from most home improvement stores or online retailers. Be sure to read the reviews before making your purchase, as some intercoms are better than others. Installation is typically easy and can be done by following the instructions that come with the intercom.

Home accessibility is essential, especially if you have elders living in your home. Get some lifts to help them get up and down the stairs and handrails to hold on to throughout the house. Rearrange the furniture so that it’s easier to maneuver around and install a temperature control unit. Motion sensors can also help you a lot with security, while intercoms will improve communication channels. You’ll see positive changes in no time!