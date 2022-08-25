15 Plumbing Tasks Every Homeowner Should Know How To Do

words Al Woods

If you’re like most homeowners, you know how important it is to have a reliable plumbing and drainage system. Having this knowledge can help prevent both household and structural water damage. Here are some handy plumbing tasks every homeowner should know:

Unsplash

Replacing A Showerhead

When you replace your showerhead, you replace a component of your shower system. Also, if your shower isn’t dispensing hot water, you may have to call in heating repair services professionals. You will probably also want to replace any parts that are damaged or corroded.

Unjamming A Garbage Disposal

Unclogging your garbage disposal can be challenging, especially if you’ve never done it before. Thankfully, a few tricks can help you successfully unjam it. First and foremost, you should always unjam it by turning off the electricity at the circuit breaker (or fuse box), removing the drain cover, and turning off the water supply to the sink.

The next step is to turn off the water supply entirely by opening the main shutoff valve on top of your sink. This will stop water flowing into your sink and hopefully prevent damage.

Next, use a pair of pliers to grab hold of any metal pieces inside your disposal unit and twist them back and forth until they loosen up. This will help dislodge any food particles accumulated inside your unit over time.

Unclogging A Toilet

Here’s what you could try to unclog your toilet.

1. Don’t flush the toilet. Wait until the water level in your toilet tank reaches its lowest point before flushing.

2. If you’re using a plunger, don’t use it as fast as possible. You may end up breaking the plunger and causing more damage than good. Instead, use gentle pressure until the clog falls out on its own.

3. If all else fails, turn off the water at the primary source and call in a professional to help unclog your toilet!

Removing Grout And Re-Grouting Tile

When you need to remove the old grout and replace it with new grout, there are several different methods. You can use a grout float to scrape away old grout and then apply new grout, or a pneumatic scraper to scrape away old grout, and then power wash the area of tile before applying new grout.

Repairing A Leaky Shutoff Valve

Leaking shutoff valves are a common problem that plumbers face. While it may seem like a simple task, it’s more complicated than you think. First, you need to find out where the leak is coming from, then get the pressure up to open the valve and stop any further leaks.

Unsplash

Cleaning Out A Clogged Drain

Here are three tips for cleaning out a clogged drain:

1) Cut off the water supply to your house or apartment. This will prevent sewage from flowing into your drains. If you have a backup sewer, call an expert to help you unclog it as soon as possible.

2) Use a plunger on your toilet, followed by vinegar and baking soda. This combination will help break up any clogs in the pipes, allowing water to flow through them again.

3) Pour boiling water down your drains to remove any solid material blocking them.

Installing An Outdoor Faucet

By following the steps below, you’ll be able to install your outdoor faucet with ease.

First, choose the right type of faucet. If you’re looking for something simple and rustic, consider installing a standard garden hose spigot. If you want something more modern and sleek, go with a rain spout or a rope spout.

Once you’ve chosen your style, ensure it’s compatible with your home’s architecture and features. Once everything is set up correctly, test out the new faucet by filling up a basin so that water flows freely from both sides at once (this will help prevent leaks). If everything looks good after this test run, congratulations! You just installed an outdoor faucet!

Fixing Water Hammer

Here are some tips on how to fix a water hammer.

1) Check all pipes for leaks. Look for dripping faucets, sinks, toilets, and pipes.

2) Turn off the water at both ends of your pipe. This will help prevent further damage to the pipe itself and help avoid any future problems.

3) If you’re able to turn off all of your pipes but still hear water hammering in one or more of them, then you may need to call an expert who can take care of this type of repair quickly and efficiently

Clearing Out Drain Traps And Pipes

The best way to clear your drain traps and pipes is to ensure they’re clear. You can do this by using a snake or other tool to clear out any clogs in the pipes. Once you’ve made sure everything’s clear, you can use a bucket or other container to remove any excess water from around the pipes themselves.

Unclogging Shower Drains

You can unblock a shower drain with a few simple steps:

Remove any debris from the drain using a garden hose, and then pour vinegar into the drain pipe until it runs clear again.

Use an old sock or dishcloth over the end of the pipe to catch any remaining debris.

Pour some liquid bleach into the pipe until it flows freely.

Installing A New Kitchen Sink

Before you start installing a new sink, you need to determine whether or not your old sink is removable or if it will have to be replaced. If your old sink is removable, you can remove it and put it in the trash. If it’s not removable, you should hire someone to help you replace it with a new one.

Replacing Galvanized Pipes With Copper

If you have a galvanized pipe and need to replace it with copper, here’s what you need to know:

First, clean out the area around the pipe, so it is free of debris.

If there is any corrosion on the surface of the pipe, you may need to use a wire brush or sandpaper to remove it before replacing the pipe.

If you are replacing your galvanized pipe with copper and want to do it right, make sure that you measure accurately so that your plumbing fixtures will fit properly!

Once your new copper has been installed, remember to test it with water before turning on any faucets or flushing toilets!

Replacing Caulking Around Bathtubs, Sinks, And Showers

Replacing old caulk is easy and takes a few minutes with simple tools. Here are some tips for replacing caulk in your home:

1) Clean the old caulk with an abrasive sponge or a wire brush.

2) Sand the surface of the floor before applying the new caulk.

3) Use a silicone adhesive that conforms to the shape of the surface area you’re caulking (i.e., do not use silicone adhesive on raised edges).

4) Apply silicone adhesive with a roller or by hand. To apply by hand, use a small paintbrush with a short handle and apply small amounts at a time until satisfied with how it looks and feels on the surface area being caulked.

5) Mist silicone adhesive on top of existing caulk. This will help prevent gaps with no moisture barrier between both surfaces.

Insulating Water Pipes To Prevent Freezing

Insulate the water pipes by wrapping them in foam insulation and then wrapping them in duct tape. Use about 1″ of foam for every foot of pipe and then wrap it around the pipe in several layers, leaving no gaps between wraps or overlaps. You can also use polyurethane foam, which comes in rolls and needs to be cut into smaller pieces before use.

Please ensure that there are no holes around any exposed pipes, especially those above ceilings or under floors where they might come into contact with freezing rain or snow during winter months when temperatures drop below freezing level!

Changing Water Filters

When changing water filters, there are a few things to remember. Don’t use a water filter that is too old. Old filters can lose effectiveness and may be more challenging to clean. Don’t use a water filter that has been tampered with or altered. This can result in unsafe levels of contaminants in your water and could even cause severe illness or death if ingested.

Be sure to rinse the water filter before using it again for the first time after changing it for a new one! This step helps eliminate any residual sediment that may have accumulated inside the filter over time, which can affect its ability to remove contaminants from your water supply.

Conclusion

The next time your toilet overflow pipe needs cleaning or replacing, you know a few ways to try and fix it yourself. Always remember, if something seems too complicated, it is best to call in a professional. This will prevent further damage.