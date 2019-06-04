words Alexa Wang

As the quarantine is coming to an end, people are looking for ways to get back outside and back into shape. With everything being closed, people were stuck in their houses being sedentary for a large period of time.

As a result, the weight piled up, and people were soon weighing much more than they normally did.

If this happened to you, don’t worry! There are plenty of ways that you can get back into shape as long as you show some dedication and effort. If you work hard enough, you will even look better than you ever have. Here are some easy and fun ways to keep your body in perfect shape.

Going to the Gym

If you want to get yourself into perfect shape, the gym is the place that you want to be in. With so much exercise equipment and weights, there is no reason why you can’t work hard. Now, everyone knows that gyms can be rather intimidating at first, especially with everyone around you. This is why it is important that you find the perfect gym for your location.

The best gym should be one that is free of judgment and one where you can get advice and pointers easily. Whether you are in New York City or Houston Heights, there will be a gym for you that can provide this. If you go to a gym that you are not comfortable with, you won’t be able to have fun and you will also struggle to get yourself out of your house.

Don’t simply settle for the first gym that you find, go around your area, and take a look at what is available. Most gyms will allow you to work out for one day to try everything out and see how you like it. After that, they will try to have you sign a contract. Experiment around till you have found one that you are absolutely in love with and one that makes you want to come back. Before you know it you will be keeping your body in perfect shape and having fun while doing it.

Sports

The next thing that you can do to stay in shape while having fun is to play sports. Sports are by far the easiest way to do it as they are extremely fun and competition gets your adrenaline and blood pumping. Not only that, but sports can be done with your friends as well, furthering the experience.

When playing sports, typically you don’t even notice the fact that you are working out and running. As a result, you’ll be able to push your body to limits that you normally couldn’t do. Once the game is over though, expect your body to feel exhausted as all the exertion you have done finally catches up to you.

Don’t worry if you aren’t the best at the sport either. The important part is that you are getting out and are getting active, burning the calories that you have put on. Find a sport that you and your friends enjoy and sign yourself up in a league, or simply head to the park with a group of people and run around. Sports are a fantastic way to keep your body in perfect shape.

Dieting

Now I know what you are thinking, dieting is not fun and it is certainly not easy either. This is a completely wrong outlook to have and it is entirely dependent on your body and what your needs and cravings are. Following any diet you see on the internet is a great way to end up hating everything that you do.

Instead, try to figure out what the wants and needs of your body are. What does your body crave when you are hungry? Building a diet around your body is important as everyone is unique. What works for someone on the internet might not work for you. Therefore, before you start dieting, take a look at your lifestyle and the foods that you eat.

From there, make an educated decision about the diet that you are going to be in. A proper diet should not take away everything you enjoy, but instead, find workarounds to allow you to live your life while getting fit at the same time. Dieting is one of the most tried and true ways to keep your body in perfect shape.

Walking

We often overlook all the benefits walking can bring you, however walking is one of the best ways to stay in shape. It is not too exerting and can be done anywhere in your neighborhood. The fun part about this activity is that you can choose where you do it.

You can walk just around the blocks by your house, or you can take a drive to a forest or to some trails and get a nice walk in while enjoying the view. The more you do make it not feel like a workout, the more fun you will have. Once again, feel free to call up some friends and invite them for a walk and potentially bring a small meal up and make it a day experience. By doing all of this, you can keep your body in great shape while also having fun doing so.

By following all of these tips, you can help get your body back to where it was and even further. Remember to push yourself for the best results, but keep in mind that your body will tell you when you are going a little too hard. Never push yourself to the point of injury and always ensure that you are getting proper rest.

In the event that you do hurt yourself during one of these activities, make sure that you are taking the time to rest and recover. Working out on an injury will only make things worse and keep you out for a longer period of time. Find what methods are the most fun to you and stick with them for as long as you possibly can. Soon you will have the results you want. How do you plan on keeping your body in perfect shape?