Why are lab grown diamonds better than natural diamonds?

Lab grown diamond jewelry is becoming increasingly popular as people are becoming aware of the many benefits of these diamonds. They are very similar to natural diamonds, but some important differences exist. Here are some of the reasons why lab-grown diamonds are better than natural diamonds:

1. Lab grown diamonds are much more affordable:

A lab-grown diamond costs about 30% less than a mined diamond of similar quality. This is because the supply of lab grown diamonds is not controlled by a few major diamond cartels, and the production process is more efficient. A growing number of diamond jewelry brands and retailers are using lab-grown diamonds in their jewelry and engagement rings, making them more widely available and affordable.

2. Lab grown diamonds are ethically produced:

Do you know what blood diamonds are? These are natural diamonds mined and sold during wars as a means of financing the conflict. Lab-grown diamonds are not associated with such human rights abuses and are produced in ethical conditions.

3. Lab grown diamonds are more eco-friendly:

Diamond mining can have a significant environmental impact. It involves digging large holes in the ground, disturbing local ecosystems, and releasing harmful toxins into the environment. The Mirny Diamond Mine in Russia is the biggest diamond mine in the world, and it has created a massive hole nearly a mile wide and half a mile deep. The same goes for Kimberley in South Africa, which has created an enormous crater. In contrast, lab grown diamonds are produced in controlled environments with minimal environmental impact.

4. They have the same physical and chemical properties as natural diamonds:

The best part about lab grown diamonds is that they have the same physical and chemical properties as natural diamonds. This means they are just as hard (a ten on the Mohs scale of hardness) and will last just as long. So, if you’re looking for a beautiful and durable diamond, a lab-grown diamond is a great option.

5. Lab grown diamonds are unique:

Just like natural diamonds, each lab grown diamond is unique. They come in various colors, including yellow, blue, pink, and red. And because they are created in a lab, you can be sure that your diamond is one of a kind. You can also get large diamond ring designs that otherwise would be unavailable with mined diamonds.

6. You can support new technology:

You are supporting new technology and innovation by choosing a lab-grown diamond. The diamond industry is changing, and lab grown diamonds are at the forefront of this change. Lab grown diamonds are also used in various industries, such as medicine and aerospace.

7. You can get a warranty:

Many companies that sell lab grown diamonds offer a warranty on their products. This is because they are confident in the quality of their diamonds. So, if you’re looking for a diamond with a warranty, a lab grown diamond is a great option.

8. You can have peace of mind:

When you buy a lab grown diamond, you can have peace of mind knowing that your diamond is not associated with human rights abuses or environmental damage. You can also be confident that your diamond is unique and of the highest quality.

9. You can be a trendsetter:

By buying a lab grown diamond, you can be a trendsetter. Lab grown diamonds are the future of the diamond industry, and more and more people are starting to buy them. So, if you’re looking ahead of the curve, a lab grown diamond is a great option.

Are lab grown diamonds cubic zirconia?

No, lab grown diamonds are not cubic zirconia. Cubic zirconia is an artificial gemstone that is made from zirconium oxide. It is often used as a diamond simulant because it has a similar appearance to diamonds. However, cubic zirconia is not a diamond and does not have the same physical and chemical properties as diamonds.

Where to buy lab grown diamond jewelry?

If you’re interested in buying lab grown diamond jewelry, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, make sure you buy from a reputable company. There are a lot of companies that sell lab grown diamonds, and not all of them are created equal. It’s important to do your research and ensure you’re buying from a company selling high-quality diamonds.

Second, be sure to compare prices. Lab grown diamonds can range in price, depending on the size, quality, and color. So, it’s important to compare prices from different companies before you make a purchase.

Finally, don’t forget to factor in the shipping cost and taxes. Depending on where you live, additional costs may be associated with buying lab-grown diamonds. So, be sure to take these into account when you’re comparing prices.