Making The Best of a Long Distance Situation

There’s no point in sugarcoating it; long-distance relationships are hard work. Whether you see your other half once per week or once per month, that time apart can be frustrating, and it can put a strain on your relationship. Sure, it is easier than ever to communicate with your partner now. In the past, lost letters in the post have often spelled the end for long-distance couples, but despite the technology being there, things aren’t that much easier.

No matter how much distance there is between you, the key to a good relationship is communication, and you have to make time to communicate properly. This just takes a different form when the relationship is long distance.

Reserve Time For ‘Date Nights’

When you don’t live together, it can be tough to coordinate your time – and if you have a time distance to contend with, this can make it harder still. Trying to catch your other half at a time which is convenient for you both can make meaningful moments difficult to come by. If you’re struggling to spontaneously find time after work, it’s a great idea to set up a virtual date night. You could watch a film together on Netflix, or recreate a restaurant setting with candles. Dating website Badoo recommends that the key to a perfect virtual date is getting ready as if you were going out on a real date, and making time to be honest with each other. You’ll feel as though there is no distance between you, and you won’t be able to wait for your next one.

Plan Ahead

Make an effort to plan the next time that you see each other. You could book a holiday and have a romantic weekend away, or you could simply make sure that you have a date on the calendar for the next time that you see each other. Giving yourselves something to look forward to will take your mind off the distance, and you can have fun planning your time. Maybe there is a restaurant that you both want to try, or a trip that you wanted to take together. Have fun planning your getaway, you’ll feel better when you’re working towards a milestone.

Be Honest When It’s Not Working

Long-distance is tough, and it isn’t for everyone. When it isn’t working, you need to be honest with yourself and your partner. Talk about the things that are bothering you and try not to pin all your stress on the relationship. For instance, having a bad day at work might normally result in coming home to your partner and being able to talk things out. When you’re in a long-distance relationship, this isn’t possible, and it’s easy to take this frustration out on your partner. Like with any relationship, it isn’t always going to be easy, but everything feels much more heightened when you can’t resolve issues immediately. If you can find a way to resolve the situation together, then you will be happier in the long term.

Long-distance relationships are never going to be easy, but if you can find ways to mitigate the frustration, then you can go a long way towards making the best of the situation. Giving yourself date nights or playing games together can be a chance to engage in meaningful connection and you may even find that the quality of the time you spend together is greater than you ever expected.