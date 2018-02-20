6 ways to make customers feel like your #1 – words Alexa Wang

Customers are the driving force of any successful business, their satisfaction should be your top priority. There are many things that customers look for in a business that they want for their products or services. However, different customers have different needs and wants.

First impressions are everything, so it’s important for your customers to feel like they are #1. It can seem like a daunting task to make sure that your customers are fully satisfied with your business, but here are six different ways to make them feel valued.

1. Listen to Their Feedback

The customer is always right, so listen to what they have to say! Having a helpline or an email address for them to reach out to you with problems or concerns can help your business in the long run by getting exact customer feedback.

The customer can also feel involved knowing that their concerns were taken to heart and listened to. It’s also important to follow up with customer inquiries in a timely fashion. You don’t want to be emailing a customer back about a problem from three weeks ago, that makes you and your business look negligent.

Along with having an email that a customer can send inquiries to, it’s important to have different conference call services that can suit your needs for you and your customers. Customers enjoy having an actual person to talk to more than an automated email sent back to them.

This human connection makes your customer feel more wanted and relatable. If they know their problems or concerns are being handled by a real person, it gives them peace of mind.

Another benefit of using a conference call service is you can have more than one department on the line at a time, allowing for swifter servicing of the customer’s problem.

2. Keep Them Updated

As your business grows and changes, so do your customers. It’s important to keep them updated on changes that occur along the way such as new policies, change of business hours, or even a new location.

A good way to inform customers of these updates is to create a mailing list. This can keep customers in the know with all of the exciting things that are happening to your business.

There are many different options that offer these services, such as emails, or actual mailers that are sent to a customer’s home.

This can also be a great way to send them coupons or rewards. Who doesn’t love to be rewarded?

Coupons are a great way to get customers to come back and use your services again. A great idea is to personalize the emails you send them based on the products that they buy.

3. Have Them Complete Satisfaction Surveys

If you ever needed to find out exactly what you can change about your business to suit your customers better, letting customers complete surveys about what they enjoyed about your business is a great tool.

This also gives the customer the chance to give your business the direct feedback you need to improve.

Many businesses have surveys they can complete at the end of their receipts, but you could also put these surveys in an email. However, you should give customers an incentive for doing these surveys, such as coupons or small free item on their next visit to your business.

4. Build a Website

Having a website can be a great tool for your customers to take advantage of. It can allow them to view your business hours, receive more information about products, and find your contact information such as your email or a phone number to call.

If a customer isn’t sure about a product or service, they could refer back to your website for more information regarding it. Also, if your customer speaks another language, Google will translate your webpage into their language, which can expand your customer base.

Along with having a webpage, it can be a great addition to have a social media site such as Facebook or Twitter. On these sites, customers can share their experiences with your business and give feedback.

Potential customers will see these reviews and will have a better first impression of your company.

5. Remember Their Preferences

You’ll be surprised how impressed a customer will be if you remember them. This gives them an incentive to come back and have a more personalized experience at your business.

If you remember their preferences, such as what they like to order, or how they like to be treated, you should offer that treatment again. Another great idea is to offer them personalized deals or coupons that correspond with their preferences.



6. Make Them Feel Special

Customers want to made to feel like they’re special, who doesn’t? It’s important to remember that customers are the driving force of your business, so it should be a priority to make them feel like their time and money is valuable.

You should strive to personalize your business for your customers, such as birthday rewards, or special gift wrapping on holidays.

You can even make a customer of the month board at your business and put up a favorite product that the customer has purchased in the past.

It can be a great incentive for other customers to see what other people like about your business and to try new things. Always remember to greet your customers with a smile, and thank them for using your services.

Conclusion

Your customers can make or break your business. It’s important to make them feel involved with your business and show them that using your services matters to you. Customer satisfaction should be your top priority within your business.

Pleasing customers can sometimes be a daunting and difficult task, but it doesn’t have to be. It can be a troublesome task to come up with new and exciting ways to make your customers feel involved in your business, but the tips listed above should help your customers feel like they are #1.