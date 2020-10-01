Exploring The Men’s Fashion Revolution

words Al Woods

It’s hard not to open a magazine or turn on the television without being faced by the ‘perfect man’. It can be enough to leave you feeling inadequate. But, it shouldn’t!

The modern man can be interested in health, style, skincare and even developing their own look. In fact, you shouldn’t just be interested, every man needs to embrace their own version of perfection.

In short, you need to own being you!

A Quick Fashion History

Clothing is not new, cave dwellers used the skin of animals as a form of clothing to protect them from Mother Nature. It was a functional type of fashion.

Fast forward to ancient Egypt and it becomes obvious that the leaders were dressed significantly better than the peasants they ruled over. For many years this approach continued, a man’s rank could be inferred just by what they were wearing.

By the 18th century, clothing was designed for comfort as much as practicality. For much of the 1900s’ suits were the norm. But, styles were gradually changing and by the eighties, sharp-dressing was the epitome of men’s style.

The suit, in one of its many forms, remains a staple of the men’s fashion world. However, in a world where gender is becoming more fluid, many clothing variants aren’t just acceptable, they can make you look good.

As with anything, finding the perfect you is going to take a little trial and error. You just need to learn to dress well.

Locating The Right Websites

One of the most important places to start is websites like Valextino. They specialize in men(s fashion and male grooming. You don’t need to copy the looks, but you can learn a lot about which items work together and how to build a men’s grooming routine that works.

Blogs Are Informative, read all the ones you can to see what is considered the best in the industry and what works for you.

Sites like Valextino are dedicated to sharing information with you, effectively helping you to develop your own style.

Social Media & Friends

It’s a good idea to take a look at social media and see what your friends are wearing. Of course, you need to consider them stylish in order to emulate them. But, before you start, remember that you’re after your own style, you don’t want to copy what someone else is wearing.

You should also look at what celebrities are wearing and decide which ones you think look good. Doing this proves you have the eye for fashion, you just need to understand how to get the same type of look.

Get the Fit

One of the key elements to looking like the perfect man is to get clothes that fit. It seems simple but men often choose comfortable clothes. If they’re bigger than they need to be then you’re going to look shorter and sloppy.

You need clothes that hug your figure, but perhaps not as closely as the things Dwayne Johnson wears. These will highlight your physique without going over the top. You’ll automatically look good.

Final Thoughts

If you’re serious about looking good you need to do it one step at a time. That means opting for a classic style, something that most men can pull off. Then, you can slowly start working on your personal style and try different options to create your perfect look.

IT’s not just possible, you’ll be surprised by how many doors it opens for you.