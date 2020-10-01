4 Ways You Can Lead a More Green Life

words Al Woods

With every year, it becomes more and more important to lead a more green and eco-friendly life. On a daily basis, we generate plenty of waste, both material and energy. This is why many people have adopted greener lives where they will minimize their energy consumption and waste.

So, if you are tired of living a wasteful life and you want to pay more attention to saving our environment, here are a few easy ways you can achieve it.

Use Less Paper and Recycle More

Today, we all have computers and digital technology, so it is way easier to use less paper and don’t spend money on notebooks. The less paper we use, the less paper needs to be products, thus we are saving more trees and forests. Plus, if you recycle paper you can save more environment, so if you do need to use it, make sure to use it to the fullest and then recycle it.

When it comes to recycling, paper is not the only thing you can recycle. You can also improve your life by recycling plastic or even buying less of it. Plastic bottles can be used more than just once, or you can simply buy a quality one and always refill it. Also, don’t forget how recyclable electronics and batteries are, so don’t simply throw them into the trash because they can severely pollute the environment.

Save Energy and Water

Since we do use plenty of technology on a daily basis, we often tend to waste plenty of energy and electricity. One way to reduce energy consumption is by unplugging all electronics you don’t use at the moment. Also, you can make sure to buy appliances and products with an Energy Star label and be sure that those will use less electricity. What is more, you can invest in new light bulbs as well, since the old ones use more energy and waste more of it, plus your electricity bill is only raising. A great solution here would be investing in Phillips LED lights. Yes, they are a bit pricey, but you can find various Philips Discount Codes on sites such as voucherbox and be sure you are investing less money in something great.

When it comes to saving water, you can always start by checking if you have any leaks or broken pipes at home. Also, turn off the water when you are bruising your teeth or putting shampoo on your hair. Lastly, you can always turn to low-flush toilets and low-flow faucets and showerheads and save water in the easiest possible way.

Start Composting

Having your own garden is always great! You are getting something back to nature, and you have fresh produce every day. To top it all off, you can save plenty of money this way. However, don’t pollute your garden with chemicals or pesticides and don’t buy fertilizers. You can easily start composting in order to help your garden grow in a healthy way. Composting has become a huge trend all over the world and it saves plenty of waste and money. Simply re-use things you would normally toss out, especially leftover food, and turn it into an organic and natural fertilizer.

Rely on Canvas Bags

Since the entire world is trying to cut down on plastic, stores have started offering canvas bags that you can reuse instead of the plastic ones. Yes, a canvas bag might cost a bit more, but it is much more useful and it is definitely a better option since you are not polluting. What is more, canvas bags are sturdier so you can safely carry your groceries.

Another benefit of canvas bags is that you can carry and store in them whatever you want. For example, they are great for storing heavier objects when moving. You can even fill them with books while you are donating them, moving them, or simply carrying them over to your friends.

Small things make a huge change when done repeatedly and by many people. Our environment has become polluted due to our fast pace of life and enormous production of goods. That is why, as an individual, you can try your best to reduce waste and to recycle more things. Your environment will be thankful to you and you will feel good about doing something great and giving back to our mother nature.