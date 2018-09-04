Can you bring more of yourself into your home?



There are a whole lot of things to consider when you’re trying to make the most of your home. After all, interior design is so huge as a concept that people dedicate their entire lives to it. However, there’s one thing issue that a lot of people stumble into when they’re trying to make their homes the best places possible.

They make it all look beautiful but it still ends up looking vaguely generic, as though you’d just wandered into an immaculately presented showroom. This is because a lot of the time people worry so much about making their homes beautiful that they don’t really consider if they’re putting enough of themselves into them. With that in mind, here are a few ways that you can go about doing just that.

Show off your tastes

Whether you consider it to be a good thing or a bad thing, there’s no denying that everyone has opinions. Everyone has different tastes and perspectives and that’s one of the things that makes us all special. So why wouldn’t you want to show off your own tastes at home? Whether it’s your tastes in art, home design styles, or even certain locations around the world, embracing the things you love is one of the best ways to really get the most out of your home. That way, people will know that it’s your home the moment they step through the door.

Remember your history

One of the best things about living your life is that you tend to pick things up along the way. Whether those are friends, experiences, or even physical signs of your journey through this world, none of us get to where we are without bringing a few things along with us. So why not fill your home with these things? Whether it’s souvenirs from your travels, pictures of you and your friends, or your personal achievements framed and hung up on the wall, use your home as a great way to remind yourself how exactly you got to where you are today.

your home ideas

Get personal

It might sound a little bit deep but the truth is that if you really want to get the most out of your home then you have to be willing to look inside and think about who you really are. What do you want? What environment makes you happy? What gives you the energy you need? These kinds of personal questions might not be the first that jump to mind when you’re decorating your home but the truth is that they’re the best way to figure out exactly what you want from your home.

The reality is, no matter how much advice you follow, there’s only one way to know how best to put your personality into your home and that’s to follow what feels right to you. If you want a home that speaks to who you are as a person and that delights you every single time you walk through the door, you can’t spend all of your time worrying about what everyone else thinks you should be doing when you decorate it.

