4 Natural Ways to Boost Your Immune System

words Al Woods

Immune health has been made a priority for many people in the last year or so, and you must keep it in top shape if you want to be able to fend off infections and viruses.

The good news is that boosting immune function doesn’t have to be complicated. There are tons of different things that you can do to improve how well your immune system performs. Sometimes, it’s only a matter of fixing some bad habits you may have and replacing them with good ones. Here are some natural ways that you can boost your immune system.

Consume Probiotics

You might have seen probiotics pop up everywhere these days, and while they’re often used as a marketing tool, they can actually help your immune system. That is because they stimulate the formation of healthy bacteria in the gut, which is where most of our immune cells are produced.

Probiotics are often found in yogurt, but one of the highest sources of probiotics is kombucha. If you’re not familiar with it, it is a drink made from fermented tea. The fermentation is what produces the probiotics, but you have to make sure your kombucha is not expired if you want to get all the benefits. You can either buy it from a reputable source that marks the expiry date clearly on the bottle or make it yourself if you want to have full control.

Drink a Lot

People often don’t realize the importance of drinking enough during the day and it’s one of the main reasons why an estimated 75% of all Americans are said to be in a constant state of dehydration. Water is essential for carrying oxygen to the blood cells and also helps reduce your toxic load. Both of these will help your immune system work more efficiently.

Get Plenty of Exercise

Being lethargic is one of the worst things you can do to your immune system and body. Exercise stimulates blood circulation, which can help immune cells go through your system faster and do their job. Getting exercise will also allow you to reduce your body fat levels, which can help boost immune function.

Reduce Your Stress Load

Did you know that stress can have a disastrous effect on your ability to fight disease? Stress increases the production of the hormone cortisol, which can wreak havoc on your immune system and your body overall. It will also sap you of your energy, which can affect your immune function negatively.

If you want to reduce your levels of stress, you have to remember to take some time for yourself every day to recharge your batteries. Take this time to do something you truly love, like baking, practicing a hobby, or reading a good book. Learning how to meditate and adding it to your routine could also help.

These are all things that you could do starting today if you want to strengthen your immune system. We suggest that you start looking at your daily habits immediately and see where you could improve.