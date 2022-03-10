Top 5 Dental Products 2022   

words Al Woods

Every culture has its own fashion, music, and art. But what most people overlook is how each culture also finds ways to cope with cultural changes. Throughout the pandemic, different groups of people, different cities, even different businesses found ways to creatively solve problems in the face of cultural change.

The biggest cultural change was doing more things from home without access to things like dental care. Dental Health and physical health as well as mental and emotional health became issues that individuals had to target themselves with virtual, limited help from professionals. However, from that ingenuity, we get the top five dental products 2022 has to offer. The top five dental products of the year are things that you can easily put into your dental practice to facilitate improved patient experiences, reduce the overall costs to run in your practice, and provide faster, more efficient tools to help you when making a diagnosis.

Silver diamine fluoride liquid

With silver diamine fluoride liquid, dentists can provide minimally invasive methods to stop dental decay particularly in situations where things like stay-at-home orders prevent patients from getting the extensive dental care they need. This particular product can help diminish the rate of oral caries in adults and children without the use of local anesthesia in an affordable, non-invasive, and safe environment. The high levels of silver diamine fluoride cause a series of chemical reactions that kill bacteria and minimize Dental degradation on the tooth structure. This can be used in a one-time procedure that lasts up to 2 years until such time as additional dental care can be accessed.

Glass ionomer cement

Glass ionomer cement or GIC, is a restorative material that can be used by dentists as a liner, sealant, or filling material. As more people are demanding color restoration services for their teeth, this particular material is advantageous in that it releases fluoride and acts as a water Soul powder. By releasing fluoride, it can reduce cavities and tooth decay while maintaining a physical and chemical bond to the tooth structure. You can use GIC in your dental practice as a restorative material for the Composites. You can also use it to restore deciduous teeth, or help with erosion cavities.

Orotol Plus

Some of the top Dental products of the year are those that help you maintain a safe and sterile practice. This particular product is a widely used disinfectant solution that you can integrate into your office to eliminate infections in a dental suction system, get rid of germs, and extend the lifespan of your dental equipment. This is a non foaming concentrate that you can use to get rid of odors Dental material, germs, and clean all parts of your suction systems. It also dissolves any biofilm or sludge from things like proteins, spit, and blood.

Fiber optic handpieces

Another top product this year to include in your dental practice is a fiber optic handpiece. While some dentists might remain committed to the air driven turbines, fiber optic handpieces now utilize artificial light near the end so that any surface on which you are working is properly illuminated. Fiber optic technology sends light through transparent material that is the size of a human hair without generating any heat. using fiber optic tools in your practice can help you with things like cement location, identifying hairline cracks, evaluating staining depth, evaluating soft-tissue lesions , evaluating steamed perimeters for composite resins, identifying the buildup of material along the beach, and generally inspecting oral health for your patience.These fiber optic tools function as a proven diagnostic tool but doesn’t require any additional digital technology.

3M Impregum Penta

As a dentist you often find yourself reproducing teeth molds, but this dental impression material is now available in a range of preparation speeds and consistencies depending on how you are using it. This line of impression material is a synthetic elastomer that can be used for single stage impression techniques. This is perfect for taking final impressions of bridges, crowns, partial dentures, and implants. It’s particularly brutal in any situation where moisture control presents a challenge. You can use the fast impression material for smaller bridge impressions, the heavy body material for functional impressions, implant impressions, or veneer impressions, and more.

With so many great dental products it is easy to get carried away with how many things you might be able to integrate into your dental practice. However, even if you only need one of these top five dental products this year, investing in something new might make all the difference.