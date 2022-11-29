Are Your Habits Lowering Your Energy Levels? Here are 10 Natural Ways to Get an Energy Boost

words Al Woods

Contrary to popular belief, it isn’t natural to feel exhausted all the time. While many people try to blame their waning energy levels on their age, the truth is that energy-draining habits are more likely the culprit. If you’re feeling tired, it’s important to figure out why so that you can solve the problem.

Energy levels are often determined by how much sleep we get each night and how well we eat throughout our day. Additionally, exposure to sunshine and screen time can also impact how much energy you have. Luckily there are a few simple things you can do right now to boost your energy along with some supplements that nourish your body naturally.

Try Energizing Supplements

Nutritional deficiencies and hormonal imbalances are other reasons why you might feel less than energetic. Taking the right vitamins boost energy levels and help you feel better. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps the adrenal glands. These glands are responsible for producing adrenaline and noradrenaline. Glutathione and vitamin A can also give you more energy as well. Taking a quality supplement is an easy way to meet your daily needs for these nutrients.

Go for a Walk Outside

If you can, get outside. A walk or jog around your neighborhood will help you feel energized and refreshed. If that’s not possible, walk around your office or do some stretches in your cubicle. The point is to get some fresh air and engage with the world around you for a few minutes. If you’re stuck looking at a screen all day, use a bike pedal under your desk for some added movement to get your blood pumping.

Almonds and Walnuts

Sometimes you need more energy because you need more protein. Nuts are a good source of protein, healthy fats, fiber, and vitamin E. They’re also high in magnesium—a mineral that helps regulate blood pressure, heartbeat, and muscle contractions. Walnuts and almonds are particularly beneficial because they contain additional anti-inflammatory nutrients. Plus, their fats will keep you feeling full for longer than carbs or sugars would. That means that when you eat them as part of your usual diet, you won’t have the same cravings for other foods later on in the day.

Eat More Dairy Products

One of the best ways to boost your energy is by eating more foods rich in calcium, such as dairy products. Dairy products are an excellent source of protein, calcium, and vitamin D. Calcium helps build strong bones and teeth, while vitamin D supports bone growth and repair. Protein is essential for muscle growth and repair—and some research shows that dairy may be particularly effective at delivering it.

Take a Cat Nap

If you are tired or feel you need a boost, take a nap. Naps can help to refresh your energy and make you feel alert for longer. A 20-minute nap can make you feel more alert for two hours after waking up. If it’s not practical to take a nap, try simply taking a short break from your work to give your mind a break.

Reduce the Use of Technology Before Bed

If you’re having trouble sleeping, it may be a good idea to unplug from technology for several hours before going to bed. This includes televisions and computers as well as phones and tablets. The blue light emitted by these devices can interfere with your body’s production of melatonin, also known as the sleep hormone.

Focus on Healthy Sleep Habits

Let’s face it, eating right before bed, staying indoors all day, and then watching the TV all night is a recipe for terrible sleep. Odds are you have at least one bad sleep habit that you could easily fix starting today. Focus on creating healthy sleep habits if you want more energy during the day. This includes turning off technology a couple of hours before you go to sleep, spending time in the sunshine each day to promote the natural production of melatonin, and even blocking out all ambient light sources.

Conclusion

If you are having trouble getting enough energy to get through your day, try these energizing tips. When you get more activity and spend some time outdoors, you’ll find that you sleep better at night and have way more energy.