NYAGBLODI – Yao Bobby & Simon Grab release snarling plea to African leaders

Yao’s lyrics are a loud voice that demands putting words into action, and realising promises that were made for change – not just in his home country Togo, but all over Africa, which needs to break free from remnants of colonialist shackles, and the general plague of greed & selfishness, which seems to come hand in hand with ‘power’.

Simon Grab goes fully hard knocks on this one he builds on tensions from within the system itself, inhaling its own dirt until it is bulbous like a balloon about to burst. But this is no kids party type clown balloon – this balloon is made out of concrete. You’ve been warned.

On the flip, we got ‘Church’ – On this track, Yao asks his fellow african brothers and sisters to stop looking to god for problems to be solved. Face reality and recognise the change that needs to come – not just from the outside, but also from within.



Here, Simon Grab lets the turmoil unfoil with a hair-raisingly resonant bass pulse that comes on like a thunderstorm of dancehall rhythmics in XXXplosive mode. Pure, and undiluted heaviness – because sometimes fixing things is not good enough, often, for real change – something needs to break.

The tracks are the final breath of fire from the explosion of their recent album ‘Wum‘ served up on LAVALAVA