When getting a piercing it can be an experience that many choose to go back and get another one and another one. Whether it’s facial piercings or other body piercings, it’s always worth considering it carefully before going through with it.

While it’s not as permanent as a tattoo, there are some piercings that cost a lot more money, others more painful and some that may leave quite a noticeable difference if the piercing is removed and left to heal. With all this being said, here are five things to consider when getting a piercing.

Find a reputable piercing specialist

Firstly, make sure that the person doing your piercing is reputable and knows what they’re doing. Some will often go to the tattoo parlour and find themselves in the hands of someone who might not be that experienced when it comes to providing piercings of all shapes and sizes.

Be sure to do the research on what’s available around you and what might be worth venturing further out for. After all, the last thing you want is for a piercing that is botched and has to be redone or fixed surgically to correct. Some might not even be possible to fix.

Consider which part of the body part you want piercing

Which body part is going to get the piercing? Some may only stick to one area of the body, whereas others may explore all parts.

The reason for choosing carefully is that different parts of the body are likely to cause more pain than others. Not everyone will have a high pain threshold, so it’s always worthwhile getting intel on just how bad the piercing hurt for the body part you’re looking at.

Don’t drink the night before

While it might feel like the right thing to do the night before getting piercings, don’t drink. This is going to only make the piercing more painful due to the body’s sensitivity. It will also increase the chances of there being a lot more blood than normal when getting a body part pierced. This is because the blood’s thinner depending on how much alcohol is in your body at the time.

Choose the right style and design in jewellery

When it comes to choosing the right type of jewellery, make sure to consider the style and design you want. This is the first piercing going in and as a result, it won’t be coming out for a little while. The piercing itself will need time to recover, so be sure to choose the right style and design that you want before the piercing is done.

Know what aftercare to expect

There is often a bit of aftercare that comes with getting a piercing and this should be known before getting the piercing. If not, make sure the piercing specialist, gives you all the information afterwards. A lot of aftercare tips can be found online anyway if you don’t manage to get the details.

When it comes to getting a piercing, make sure you know it’s right for you and choose the piercing specialist wisely!