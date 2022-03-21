Online Streaming Services which you can stream from Canada

words Al Woods

Most people are familiar with online streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

These are all great options if you’re looking to watch TV shows and movies from the comfort of your own home. But did you know that there are other fantastic streaming services available in Canada?

In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the best streaming services that you can access from Canada. We’ll cover both free and paid options so that you can find the perfect service for your needs.

Let’s get started!

CraveTV

One of the most popular streaming services in Canada is CraveTV. This service offers a wide range of TV shows and movies, including many unique Canadian titles that can’t be found anywhere else.

CraveTV is a great option for anyone who loves to watch TV, and it’s available as both a free and paid service.

Shaw Direct

If you’re looking for a more comprehensive streaming experience, then you might want to consider subscribing to Shaw Direct.

This service offers live TV, on-demand content, and a huge DVR library so that you can always find something to watch.

Shaw Direct is an excellent option for cord-cutters who want to keep up with their favorite shows without paying for a traditional cable package.

Kanopy

If you’re interested in international content, then Kanopy might be the perfect streaming service for you.

This platform offers access to thousands of movies and documentaries from around the world, it’s all completely free to watch.

Kanopy is a great option for anyone who loves to learn about new cultures or simply wants to expand their movie-watching horizons.

Hayu

You can also watch Hayu on your computer, phone, or tablet. Hayu is a streaming service devoted entirely to reality TV.

If you’re a fan of shows like The Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Joneses, then Hayu is definitely worth checking out.

Disney+

You can also access Disney+ from Canada. This service offers a wide range of Disney-related content, including movies, TV shows, and documentaries.

You can also find content from other studios like Pixar and Marvel. If you’re a fan of all things Disney, then you’ll want to give Disney+ a try.

Amazon Prime Video

If you’re looking for a streaming service that offers a bit of everything, then Amazon Prime Video is a great option.

In addition to TV shows and movies, you can also find music, books, and games on this platform. Amazon Prime Video is an excellent option for anyone who wants a comprehensive streaming experience.

DAZN

DAZN is another streaming service that’s worth checking out. This service offers access to live and on-demand sports content from around the world. If you’re a fan of sports, then DAZN is definitely worth considering.

Hulu

Hulu is another well-known streaming service that’s available in Canada. This service offers a mix of TV shows, movies, and original content.

Hulu is a great option for anyone who wants to keep up with their favorite shows.

Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is a new streaming service that offers access to a large library of movies and TV shows.

This service is available in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Paramount Plus is a great option for anyone who wants to watch classic movies and TV shows.

BritBox

BritBox is a streaming service that’s devoted entirely to British TV shows. If you’re a fan of shows like Doctor Who and Downton Abbey, then BritBox is definitely worth checking out.

CTV

CTV is a Canadian streaming service that offers access to a wide range of TV shows.

This service is available free with an antenna, or you can subscribe for added features. CTV is a great option for anyone who wants to watch Canadian TV shows.

Food Network

If you’re a fan of cooking shows, then the Food Network is definitely worth checking out.

This streaming service offers access to a huge library of cooking content, including both old and new shows. Food Network is a great option for anyone who loves to cook.

YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium is a paid streaming service that offers access to YouTube’s premium content.

This service includes access to music, movies, and original content. YouTube Premium is a great option for anyone who wants to watch YouTube videos without ads.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a new streaming service from Apple. This service offers a mix of movies, TV shows, and original content.

Apple TV+ is a great option for anyone who owns an Apple device. There are popular shows such as “The Morning Show” and “See” on Apple TV+ and also new original content that you can’t find anywhere else.

HGTV

HGTV is a streaming service that offers access to a wide range of home improvement shows.

This service is a great option for anyone who loves to watch shows about home decorating, gardening, and more.

TUBI

Tubi is a free streaming service that offers access to a wide range of movies and TV shows.

This service is available in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Tubi is a great option for anyone who wants to watch classic movies and TV shows.

Netflix

And finally, we have Netflix. This is probably the most well-known streaming service in the world, and it’s available in Canada.

Netflix offers a mix of TV shows, movies, and original content. Netflix is an excellent option for anyone who wants to watch their favorite shows and movies.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are plenty of great streaming services available in Canada.

Whether you’re looking for Canadian content, international content, or just something to keep you busy on a rainy day, there’s sure to be a service that fits your needs.

No matter what you’re looking for in a streaming service, there’s sure to be an option that’s perfect for you.

These are just a few of the best streaming services available in Canada, so be sure to check them out and find your new favorite way to watch TV and movies.