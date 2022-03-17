How to Organize a Perfect Surprise Party for Your Dad

words Alexa Wang

Throwing a surprise party is not as easy as it may seem at first glance. On the one hand, you can simply prepare some snacks, invite several friends and family members, and have some fun together; on the other – that may not be enough for a special occasion, such as a party for one of your parents.

While there are many things you need to consider and remember when you try to throw a party for your dad, there’s no reason why the preparations shouldn’t go smoothly. As you pick the theme, prepare the location, send out invitations, and organize a gift with a good plan, you will see that it’s actually a piece of cake. The toughest part will probably be keeping it secret, but if you follow his schedule, it shouldn’t be a problem.

No matter whether you decide to prepare a feast in an Italian restaurant overlooking the ocean, or you plan to have a BBQ in the garden, the most important thing is to be creative and make it memorable. After all, you are making an effort to surprise your dad, so you want to make sure that he will enjoy the party and have something to remember. Read on to find out more about how to organize a perfect surprise party for dad.

Find Out If Your Dad Likes Surprises

Surprise parties are popular, but not all people enjoy them. Some like to be prepared or are uncomfortable when they are unaware of what’s going to happen next. So, before you embark on the party preparation journey, make sure that your dad will love this kind of party.

If you know your dad well, you probably already know if he likes surprises or not. If you don’t know his preferences, ask your mom or other people who know him well. They may have some good suggestions.

Think About the Gift

Regardless of whether you intend to organize a small get-together with friends, or a full-blown surprise party, you need to get a gift for your dad. You can either buy it yourself or ask other guests if they want to chip in for something bigger.

In order to make sure that he will enjoy it, think about what he likes to do in his free time; for example, if he’s a great fan of the outdoors, you can go for personalized camping gifts to make it both unique and practical. And if you don’t know what he likes, you may want to consider a gift card.

It doesn’t have to be expensive, but it needs to be something that will reflect his personality and interests. If you want to make it extra special, try to find an item that will bring up some pleasant memories or make him think about his family.

Choose a Theme and Invite Guests

Once you know that your dad is open to surprises and you have an idea of what kind of party you’d like to have, it’s time to pick a theme. Think of something that your dad will enjoy. For example, if you know that he loves the outdoors, you can organize a BBQ party. You can also choose some more specific ‘theme options’: it can be anything from Star Wars to James Bond or simply ‘Dad’s Favorite Things Party.’

Once you have chosen the theme, it’s time to invite the guests. Make sure that they know the details and will not reveal them to your dad. You can also ask for their help with the preparations.

Pick the Date and Location of the Party

You will need to find out what your dad’s schedule looks like. If he has plans for the weekend or he will be away on a business trip, you may need to postpone the party. Also, if you want to organize it outdoors, you should consider the weather forecast and time of the year.

Depending on the theme and the number of guests, the location of your party can vary. If you are going to have a small party with just your dad’s closest friends, you can choose an intimate location, such as your or a friend’s home. On the other hand, if you are going to invite more people and want to organize a grand event, you will probably need a large venue with a professional staff. You can choose an Italian restaurant, a hotel, a club or even a park. Think about what your dad will like and go with it.

Prepare the Menu

After you have decided on the location, it’s time to decide what kind of food and drinks you want to serve. You can choose anything from finger food and snacks to a full dinner, just make sure that you prepare enough; if you don’t want to hire professional catering services, you can engage other people in the preparation process and ask each person to bring something, even a simple snack.

Moreover, if you have decided on a very specific party theme, make sure to incorporate it into the menu as well. For example, if you are having a James Bond-themed party, you can choose a martini as the signature drink.

To Sum Up

If you have decided to surprise your dad with a party, follow the above tips, and you will see that it’s not as difficult as it may seem. No matter whether you are planning a small get-together or planning a grand event, your dad will definitely appreciate the efforts.

Preparing a surprise party for your dad doesn’t have to be stressful. Consider his tastes, personality, and interests and try to incorporate them into the party; from the location to the menu, everything needs to be special. If you plan ahead, you can create a unique event that will bring you, your friends, and family closer together.