4 Ways for You to Find the Right Permanent Home Laser Hair Removal Device

words Alexa Wang

Have you finally decided to switch over from traditional hair-removal tactics to something more permanent? If you answered yes, that’s great! We are here to help. Once you’ve done enough research to decide the permanent hair removal tactic that is right for you, laser hair removal/ IPL (intense pulsed light), it is time to find the right machine to purchase.

This step can be quite the investment and is the most important part of the process. Once you’re able to pinpoint the perfect machine for you, the process of treatment comes easily.

Having done extensive research on the topic, we compiled some things that should be considered before choosing a permanent hair removal machine that is right for you.

1. How much are you willing to spend?

These machines come with a range of price-tags. Determining a budget for purchasing a machine is an important way to narrow your search. On average, machines range from $100-$500 with a variety of different features included on each one.

2. Check if each machine is right for your skin-tone

This surprises some people, but not every permanent hair removal machine can work for every skin-tone. With laser or IPL hair removal, the machine is attracted to the pigment of your skin as well as the pigment of the hair follicle. When your skin is much lighter than your hair follicle (for example pale skin and black hair), it is easiest for the machine to target the hair follicle. The darker your skin pigment, the more difficult it is for the machine to target the follicle. Thankfully there are machines that are specially designed to work for those with a darker skin pigment, you’ll just have to do a bit of research to find the right one!

3. Which brand should you choose?

There are many different reliable brands that design permanent hair removal machines. Some of our favorites are from brands like Kenzii, Exobeauty and Tria. There are also some well-known brands that design machines if that interests you. For example, brands like Braun, Phillips, Remington and Conair all sell permanent hair removal machines. It is important to note that some of the bigger brands charge higher prices for their machines than some lesser known brands.

4. What size machine should you look for?

All machines are designed differently which means different sizes, shapes and even weight. If you are able to look at machines in person to check the feel of each machine in your hand that would be ideal. Today many people like to order all of their products online. If possible, you can order a few machines for shape, size and feel comparison. You can also check reviews and dimensions online.

Doing a little research can go a long way! Good luck on your permanent hair removal journey and enjoy a more hairless future!