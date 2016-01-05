Picking Pillows: Types and Benefits

wods Alexa Wang



Do you know that the type of pillow you use can have a great influence on the quality of your overall sleep? The type of pillow that you choose to rest your head on determines how comfortable your sleep will be.

A poor pillow can compromise the alignment of your body which can turn out to be a nightmare. To avoid this, you need to get the proper pillow. However, this can be a daunting task for many people who are not used to buying pillows they find in different shops.

Read on to be able to pick the right pillow and understand the different types available on the market and their benefits.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a pillow

There are different types of pillows available on the market, apart from the traditional ones that are commonly used by many people. When you choose a pillow, you should try to get answers to the following questions: Do you sleep on your back, side or stomach? Do you prefer a soft or firm pillow? Do you have any allergies? To get answers to these questions, you need the right information. The gurus over at https://sleepauthorities.com/best-pillow-for-migraines/ explain that there are vital elements that you should consider when choosing a pillow. If you have a special condition like migraines or any other, then you should choose the best pillow that gives you comfort. All the same, you should keep a sleep posture in your mind when buying a cushion.

Types of Pillows and Their Benefits

As you are now aware, there are different types of pillows and these vary in shape, size, filling, as well as support. Everyone sleeps differently so you should choose the best pillow that satisfies your needs. The following are different types of pillows that you can find on the market.

Bed Pillows

Bed pillows are rectangular, fluffy and are commonly used by many people. There are different sizes of bed pillows which include standard, super standard, queen, and king. These pillows can be used on any type of bed. The main advantage of bed pillows is that they work perfectly well for all types of sleeping style. If you do not have any special condition, you can consider getting any type of bed pillow that suits your needs.

European Pillow

This pillow is square-shaped and can be used as bed accessories. Many people use these pillows to improve the appearance of the bed. However, Euro pillows are also perfect for supporting your back while you sit on your sofa. The pillow is also ideal for cushioning the joints. In other words, Euro pillows are excellent for body support instead of head support.

Wedge Pillow

A wedge pillow is ideal for back sleepers, though it also works for individuals who sleep on their side. You can also use this type of pillow together with a head pillow. It helps elevate your upper body, thus keeping your airway open during your sleep. If you have sleep apnea or snoring problems, then a wedge pillow can be your best companion. A wedge can also help relieve pain from different parts of your body, such as the back or even joints depending on how you position it.

Body Pillow

A body pillow is extra-long, and it is ideal for side sleepers. The pillow cuddles the body and it gives the sleeper additional support and comfort. It also elevates the joints to relieve pain. This pillow can also be used to provide support between the sleeper’s knees and thighs to relieve pain from pressure points. A body pillow is also very popular among pregnant women. There is a special U-shaped pillow that is specifically designed for pregnant women and it gives them comfort during their sleep.

Contour Pillows

Contour pillows are unique, and they are designed to provide support for the neck. They consist of a wavy shape meant to cradle your body for more comfort during your sleep. The pillow is also made of firm and supportive foam. It also helps keep the airway open while you rest.

Specialty Pillows

Various specialty pillows are designed to meet the specific needs of different people. These pillows are not commonly used like bed pillows.

Whilst sleeping is good for our overall health, you should remember that it can be compromised by a poor pillow. Therefore, you should ensure that you have the right cushion to enjoy a peaceful sleep. When choosing a pillow, you should consider your sleep posture. It is also crucial to consider other factors like special conditions and the benefits that you can obtain from using a particular pillow.