How to plan the perfect UK road trip

words Alexa Wang

Planning a holiday can be a very exciting time. In most cases hours are spent researching different locations across the world, local cultures, landscapes and activities, as well as a host of other factors. Going to exotic locations isn’t to everyone’s taste though, with large numbers of people choosing to stay closer to home and enjoy a staycation right here in the UK.

For idyllic scenery, breathtaking views and a relaxing experience, people often think this means jetting off to a sunny European destination or further afield; but this isn’t the case. The UK has an endless number of destinations which provide all of these appealing factors and it’s important that we make the most of them.

With unfortunate circumstances affecting the world right now, it’s unlikely you’ll be going on a holiday anytime soon, but this doesn’t mean you can’t plan for the future. In order to make the most of a holiday here in the UK, one of the best ways to do this is via a road trip. Doing this allows you to travel from one destination to another, meaning you can enjoy all that the UK has to offer.

If a road trip sounds like a potential contender for your next holiday, then here are some steps you may want to consider beforehand.

Where are you going on your road trip?

Planning your road trip is what will make it the best it can possibly be. Begin by planning the locations you want to visit or even if you want to add a theme to your trip. For example, you might be a film fanatic so why not tailor your road trip around this? Look if any of your favourite movies were filmed in the UK and if so, create a movie inspired road trip. Not only will this allow you to explore new locations across the UK, you’ll also be able to visit some of the scenes featured in a number of your favourite films.

How will you be travelling?

There’s no question about it that you’ll need a reliable vehicle to get you through your road trip, whether that’s your own or a hire. If you’re using your own vehicle then it’s essential you have carried out all of the relevant maintenance checks before you set off on your journey. It’s more than likely you’ll be travelling for long periods of time so make sure you inflate your tyres before you set off and check the inflation levels during your trip. It may also be worth having a mechanic check over your car prior to leaving, just to make sure it is capable of carrying out the journey.

A UK road trip can deliver the perfect alternative to your next holiday and it’s something we should all consider. Have you ever been on a road trip here in the UK and if so, which locations did you visit?