Planning Your First Couple Trip: How To Ensure It’s A Success

words Al Woods

Whether you’ve only just got together or you’ve been seeing each other for a while, planning that first trip together can be extremely exciting. The idea of jetting off somewhere just the two of you, and having some much-needed alone time, can feel absolutely amazing.

Of course, while you’re most likely extremely excited about your getaway, you might also be feeling a little nervous about preparing for it. As it’s your first trip together, naturally you want to ensure that it goes without a hitch, but there’s a lot to think about and consider, which can feel a little overwhelming.

The good news is that planning your first trip as a couple doesn’t have to be stressful. With the right approach to planning and preparation, you can ensure that your first duel getaway is just as enjoyable as you hoped it would be.

Photo source: Pixabay

In need of a little inspiration? Below is a guide to all of the key ins and outs of planning your first couple trip together. Read on for everything that you need to know to plan the ultimate getaway.

Choose the location together

The first step to planning a brilliant getaway is to discuss the location choices together. Don’t just assume that you know what your partner wants to do and where they want to go, instead sit down together and discuss what the options are. Write a list of all the locations that you could visit and select the ones that you would both be happy to head to, and then from that short list you can pick a location together. That way, everyone is happy and no one feels like the other person took control of the trip and made all of the decisions.

Discuss what to pack

Once you’ve booked your trip, the next step is to discuss what to pack. If you have luggage weight restrictions, it’s smart to think carefully about what you’re both taking with you. It’s a good idea to each pack a capsule-style wardrobe, where everything is interchangeable and can be worn in a range of ways to create a selection of varying looks. There are lots of fantastic menswear and women’s wear options for creating a capsule look, it’s simply a case of making smart, classic choices that will allow you to create a diverse range of looks.

Think about what you’d like to do while you’re away

It also pays to take the time to do a little itinerary planning before you jet off on your trip. Taking the time to research what’s available to do and to plan out a few activities is a great way to make sure that you’re both able to do all (or most) of the things that you would like to do while you’re away together. By being organised about your trip schedule, you can make sure that there’s time for everything that you want to get done while you’re away.

There you have it, a simple guide to how you can make planning your first couple trip a little easier and less stressful to manage.