Ideas For An Alternative Shabbat Roast

Shabbat is a centrepiece of Jewish life, signifying the day of rest, which starts at sunset on Friday evening and ends at nightfall the next day.

Ordinarily, the best part of this holiday is the meal on Friday evening. Often involving a beautifully prepared dining table, set with special crockery and traditional sterling silver candlesticks, this is a meal which closes off the working week and welcomes us into the day of the sabbath in style.

For many Jews, the recipes used during Shabbat tend to be dictated by tradition, typically including challah, roast chicken or kagul. Of course, familiarity is certainly comfortable and safe, but for anyone interested in trying something a bit different, there are some delicious alternative recipes that can ignite the taste buds and create an invigorated dinner spread.

That’s right: there are ways you can utilise your roasting oven other than simply sticking a breast of chicken inside of it! To help enlighten your oven with some brand new recipes, here are a few ideas which you definitely have to try:

Roasted Carrots With Tahini

If you’re a fan of tahini, then this is a recipe which might sit perfectly as a Shabbat starter. It’s simple, fast and very effective in its minimalist approach. All it requires is a few carrots, some tahini, cumin, coriander, mint and pistachios. Place the carrots on a tray, top them with the other ingredients, and then roast. The carrots will get sweet from roasting, and the tahini will even the sweetness with a rich, nutty punch.

Honey Roasted Nuts With Lime

Honey nuts with lime, we hear you scoff? Actually, this dish is a winning combination which is utterly unique and wonderful in its flavour. Like the carrot recipe, it’s also super easy. All you do is place almond nuts on a baking tray and drizzle them with honey, lime, salt and mint. Roast for around thirty minutes and then wait for them to crisp up at room temperature. Honestly, it’s finger-licking good.

Roasted Chickpeas And Chard

Ready to eat hot or cold, this chickpea recipe with chard is a perfect idea for dinner or for lunch. All you need are chickpeas, onions, garlic, chard and a few bay leaves. Like the other recipes, it simply involves roasting them all together, spooning in some vegetable broth and allowing the dish to work its magic.

Roasted Kosher Chicken

Of course, sometimes reverting back to a traditional roast chicken is the best option for a perfect Shabbat dinner, but that doesn’t mean it has to be prepared the same way. In fact, there are many different methods you can prepare and cook your Shabbat chicken. For instance, one kosher chicken recipe involves basting the chicken with paprika, garlic, onion powder and serving it with zucchini and onion wedges atop couscous. This is a mouthwatering, interesting take on a classic dish you thought you knew. Definitely something to try when you want to shake things up a bit.