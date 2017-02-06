Here’s how to get a private charter jet service that would match all your safety concerns

words Al Woods

Air traveling is always a risky thing but it shouldn’t be when it comes to traveling by a private chartered jet. With a private jet service, one expects to be in good hands in all aspects of the journey. However, not all charter services are equal. You have to review some factors before putting your trust in a private jet renting service. Don’t just believe words you hear, get first-hand knowledge to be sure that you won’t be disappointed later.

Here are some of the factors you should consider, especially in terms of safety, when hiring a chartered jet.

As most of the safety relies on how well the operators have been trained, the airlines that want your safety to be their first priority will always make sure they hire the finest operators in the industry. Every single operator is regulated by relevant aviation authorities in their jurisdiction to ensure that their certification, training, and skills are all up to date and compliant with the law.

Furthermore, each aircraft that is introduced to you is piloted by fully-trained commercial pilots, and they are by-law fully qualified to pilot the aircraft in which they are flying and the airports they are scheduled to take-off from or land at.

Client safety is and should be, their top priority. Nothing should be more essential to the private charter jet renting companies than their client’s safety and that is why they should be more cautious. As they would be directly held accountable if anything happens to the passenger, it pays manifolds to ensure that all safety measures and checks are up to the mark, at all times.

Besides this, you must also look for ARGUS Safety Certification and make sure that you are secure.

The right service puts its commitment to safety on display for its customers. Each of the operators has an Air Operator Certificate, which the customers can examine on the private charter jet renting company’s platform. For their customer’s satisfaction, they also make each of the operator’s insurance information available. You can also find out what is the insured amount as per the operator’s policy.

The safety precautions don’t just stop here, all relevant documentation can be obtained onboard the aircraft. The operators carry all certificates and approvals which are needed. Each of the operators is well trained and proficient in his or her duties.

They follow a strict crew schedule. In order to keep operators from becoming overly fatigued, legal regulations are in place to ensure pilots are not scheduled in such a way that safety is compromised.

Furthermore, consistent flight checks and maintenance checks are done on a regular basis.

If you are hiring a jet then you need to make sure that all of these safety measures have been taken. Because hiring a jet means you’re putting your safety in their hands, so only trust the service that offers you a holistic view of their safety and checks all the right boxes.

If you are hiring a jet then you need to make sure that all of these safety measures have been taken. Because hiring a jet means you're putting your safety in their hands, so only trust the service that offers you a holistic view of their safety and checks all the right boxes.