Top Ways to Promote Your Business to Increase Brand Awareness

So, you have spent time, money, and effort into creating your business and now you want to take the next step by promoting and showcasing what you have to offer to the world. But where do you start? Luckily thanks to the internet and the rise of many social media platforms, there are several easy and cost-effective ways to do this. Once you have a well-established brand identity, it is important that you actively promote it. Here are 5 top ways to promote your business and increase brand awareness.

#1 Social media

This is possibly the easiest and most impactful method there is into creating your business’s presence online. Not only are you able to showcase your products and services easily to many people all around the world, but you can also keep your customers informed, engage with your audience, and find new potential clients. Working with a social media production company will help you put together the right strategy for you to promote your brand awareness.

#2 Local listings

There are of course tried and tested ways to promote your businesses locally, such as in the paper, flyers, and in local shops that are willing to lend you a hand or partner with you. While these are all still valid options, another great way to increase your brand awareness is to register your business with google. It is a great way for new customers to find you and see your basic information such as location and opening hours.

#3 Competitions

Competitions are a great low-cost way of promoting your business, especially If you make it free to enter, and easy to participate in. The goal of this strategy is to offer one of your products or services as a prize, in exchange for a greater engagement reach than you currently have. For example – If you have 100 followers on Instagram that engage with you and run a promotion, you will reach only these 100 people. Whereas if you ask your followers to comment, like and share your promotion, not only will you be reaching your own 100 followers, but all of theirs as well.

#4 Discounts

You could think about offering introductory discounts for your first-time customers, and even extend the discount for them if they refer a friend. If applicable you could also offer and distribute free samples of your product for potential new customers to try out.

#5 Engagement

Creating loyal and trusting customers is essential for any business, and a great way of doing this is with customer engagement. Answer any questions or queries that your new or existing customers may have, and they will feel valued. This will in turn evolve into loyalty and even recommendations to their friends and family.

Of course, there are many more options available to you for promoting and growing your business. Some will be free, others paid, some low effort and others high effort. It should just be down to what is right for your business.