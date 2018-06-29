4 questions to ask before buying an inflatable stand up paddleboard

words Al Woods

Stand-up paddle boarding (SUP) is an offshoot of traditional surfing. It is a water activity which offers something for everyone. There’s a strong reason why this sport is becoming very popular lately as it opens doors to fun and healthy ways of enjoying the water, sunshine, and fresh air.

There are a couple of things that you need to know. If you are new to this exciting water activity, choosing an iSUP can seem like a daunting task. The various brands, models, and prices can become confusing when you are choosing your next iSUP.

To make it easier for you, we wrote down some questions that you should be asking yourself before buying one.

1- Who will use it?

The first question you need to ask yourself is who exactly will be using the paddleboard. Paddleboards can differ from one person to the other, depending on that person’s weight and height. If you are the only person who will be using it, then you can find a perfect fit for your weight, height, and ability. If you’re planning to share the board among your family members, you can consider the height and weight of the biggest person using it, and also the size of the person who will use it the most in order to reach a middle ground.

2- Where will you use it?

In order to know which iSUP is good for you, you need to carefully decide on where and what you are using it for. There are different kinds of paddle boards, such as all-around SUPs (suitable for beginners), surfing SUPs, fishing SUPs, Yoga SUPs, and high-performance and racing SUPs, in addition to touring SUPs.

As a general rule, if you plan on using your board in a lake or slow-moving water, you’ll want to get an all-around or touring SUP. But if you plan on riding the waves, you’ll need to check a high-performance surfing SUP. Once you have decided on what you want to do with your iSUP, you can look into online reviews on what is the best iSUP for you. You can find several in-depth reviews of the best inflatable SUPs in the market for 2019.

3- How and where will you store it?

For many people, this is one of the biggest deterrents from buying a SUP due to its huge size. Carrying and transporting the SUP, as well as not having enough space to store it, can be a hassle for many people, that’s why buying an inflatable SUP can be a great option in that case. Lightweight and portable iSUPs are much more convenient than the hard boards.

4- What is your budget?

Of course, your budget will determine the board you should buy. Paddleboard prices can vary, from a few hundred dollars to almost $3,000. Cheaper options usually come at the cost of their quality, design, and performance. On the other hand, more expensive options are well known for their durability, diverse designs, and great performance.

Don’t let the diverse options confuse you because stand-up paddle boarding is definitely lots of fun and a great workout. Give this amazing water sport a try today, and you’ll not regret it! You don’t have to worry about it being hard— it’s easy to learn and almost everyone can do it.