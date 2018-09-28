How to adjust to life after an accident

words Alexa Wang

When we become a victim of an accident, be it at the workplace, within our homes or out in public, it can take its toll physically, mentally, and emotionally. There is a lot of emotion, from yourself but also from your loved ones, as they want to help you with your recovery.

The very first thing you should do, however, is take care of yourself and not think about others. Your family and friends will be there for support, offering you advice, but you should listen to your doctors but also your gut. What will help you deal with a new disability?

Whether temporary or permanent, you will have a whole new way of living to adjust to, and there is nothing easy about this. It will take its toll, but with the right support and equipment, you will be on the right path to recovery.







Give yourself time to come to terms

You do not have to feel okay all the time, and having time to grieve can be beneficial. While you do not want to dwell, and you will have good and bad days, coming to terms with your disability will not happen overnight.

Positive thinking may not be the easiest, but it is essential to build a brighter outlook on life slowly. You need to regain a positive thought process; otherwise, you are at risk of staying static in your state of grief.

Nurture yourself

When you are ill, there will be certain things that make you happy and content. Do not abandon these practices, as they are incredibly important when it comes to lifting your spirits. You may need extra help, such as a new exercise routine that your doctor has recommended, but that should not stop you from doing whatever it is you love.

If you love to be outside, seeing the sights and experiencing nature, then investing in wheelchairs and accessories such as a poncho and wheelchair bag can make this much easier for you to do.

Remember to feed yourself healthy and nourishing foods and drink plenty of water so that it can aid your body but also your mind. Mental health is important when it comes to such a huge adjustment.

Seek help for mental health

You are likely to experience depression and anger, whether the accident was your fault or at the fault of someone else. Unable to do the things you used to do easily and without assistance can cause dark thoughts to appear, which is why getting the right support for this is essential.

It is okay to feel angry and sad, but that does not mean you should let it become all-consuming. Seek a mental health expert who can offer coping mechanisms but who can also listen to how you are feeling. You will also want to lean on your friends and family, so ask for their support.

Don’t dwell on the past

“What if” is a dangerous phrase, but you should learn to concentrate on the here and now. What has happened, has happened, so release any bad thoughts you have about the past and concentrate on living in the present and building a future.