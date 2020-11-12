4 Ways to Cleanse Your Body, Mind, and Spirit

words Alexa Wang

We are constantly hit with negativity, both from inside and outside our bodies.

The food we eat is full of harmful chemicals and devoid of nutrients. Our demanding jobs fill us with stress and are detrimental to our mental health. It gets harder and harder to find the time to take care of our bodies when we are always busting our backsides to make ends meet.

When these conditions go unmitigated for too long, it produces an overwhelming and soul-crushing daily lived experience.

No one can live like that forever!

That’s why it’s so vital for us to take charge of our lives by taking control of our physical and mental health. Making an effort to be mindful of these aspects of our lives can have a cleansing effect on us and improve our overall well-being.

Here are four ways to purify your mind, body and spirit, and put yourself on track to living a healthier life in every way.

Cut Out Toxins

The first step to a healthier body and an improved sense of well-being is to take a break from ingesting substances that do nothing but harm you while offering no benefits in return.

Cutting these toxins out of your daily routine for a little while can have an immensely positive effect on the way you feel.

If you are a smoker or you regularly drink alcohol, try giving up cigarettes and your nightly cocktail for a few days, or even a week. Your body will only be better off for it.

Of course, long term effects would require you to reduce your alcohol and cigarette intake significantly overall. But seeing how you feel after a week of relief from these harmful toxins can be just the motivation you need to make a serious lifestyle change!

If you are struggling with substance abuse, it’s important to get professional help from addiction treatment centers, for example, like mastercenter.com.

Eat Clean

In addition to cutting out harmful substances, it’s essential to pay attention to the food that you eat. Food has a profound effect on the way you feel, which in turn affects your energy levels, mood and self-esteem.

When working to cleanse your body, you should try to avoid processed foods as much as possible. These often have unnatural chemicals and preservatives which don’t nourish you and can make you feel sluggish.

Getting your nutrition from things such as fresh produce and plant-based proteins is a much cleaner way to eat. You won’t believe how much better you feel when you feed yourself from the earth instead of from a test tube.

Adopt a Mindfulness or Meditation Practice

This is an excellent way to purify your mind and spirit. Mindfulness and meditation are more accessible to learn now than ever before, with a wide variety of web and text resources available.

Mindfulness is a practice that aims to keep your attention focused on the present moment and raise your awareness of your experiences. It can help you to relax your mind and relieve stress, and even has some physical health benefits like reducing your heart rate.

Meditation is a tool that is used in mindfulness but can also be done on its own for spiritual purposes. It has the same mental and physical health benefits but can do a little something for your spirit as well if that appeals to you.

Practice Mind/Body Fitness

Finally, a mind/body-oriented fitness program can help to keep your body active and physically healthy.

Practices such as yoga and tai chi are good options for this, which keep your physical body active and moving, but put the focus more on mind/body awareness and overall health.

This sort of physical activity is an excellent alternative to traditional workout methods, for those of us who prefer to approach our health more holistically.

Conclusion

It often feels like there is no shortage of negativity to keep us down.

But with these four simple steps, we can purge the bad from our lives and replace it with healthy, positive practices.

You’ll be surprised at the improvement in mood, self-esteem, and physical feeling that even a short cleanse with these methods can achieve.