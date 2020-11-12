Are Extended Auto Warranties The Right Choice?

words Al Woods

Vehicle owners are often faced with a very important choice as the car factory warranty expired. Is it a good idea to extend this warranty or not? The extended car warranty does have numerous benefits but only if the correct conditions are met. Generally speaking, they are not mandatory but based on vehicle condition and age, it is possible that the investment is a very smart one.

In order to decide whether or not the extended auto warranty is a correct choice in your case, you need to think about a few things. Basically, you have to be aware of what options are available for your vehicle. As an example, if you drive a Honda, after you conduct a research, you will most likely find a great deal like these Honda extended warranties from olive.

Remove all the misconceptions you have about extended and factory warranties so you can make the correct choice. The following tips will help you to make an informed decision.

Extended Car Warranties – The Basics

The value of the extended car warranty is very easy to understand. At its core, you need to consider this option in order to save cash whenever there are some car issues that appear.

For the manufacturer warranty, it is the automaker that will foot bills when some conditions are met. In most cases, in the event that a factory defect is noticed, the factory car warranty automatically applies. The extended car is warranty but it covers many more possible issues.

Simply put, the extended warranty does not just cover factory defects. This helps you to save a lot of money in the long run, especially when you have to deal with several repairs because the vehicle is older.

Extended car warranties can also offer many different extra perks. They can be customized based on the unique needs of the car owner. Due to this, one of the best tips related to extended warranties is to shop around. You will notice so many differences and advantages of working with some third-party providers. See the one that is the best for you, based on eligibility and perks.

Speaking about perks, a great example of an option you should get is 24/7 roadside assistance. If the extended car warranty includes this coverage, it practically means that if your car breaks down, you can tow it to safety without having to pay for the privilege.

Is Extended Car Warranty Worth It?

Unfortunately, it is quite difficult to offer a decisive answer to this question since the truth is the answer depends on various things. The big problem is that an extended car warranty’s worth is not actually guaranteed. You will only save money in the event that you take advantage of the discounted or free repairs.

Remember the fact that there are not universal conditions where extended warranties apply. Conditions always vary from one plan to another. It is really important that you know the conditions that are present so that you know if the deal is a good one for you or not.

As a simple example, let’s say that you drive an old vehicle, one that has a very high chance of braking down or that has some component issues. In this case, the extended car warranty makes sense because you get to save money in the long run on maintenance or repairs. Numerous policies are most likely available for you in this case. If your car is brand new, there is a very good possibility that the extended car warranty is not worth it at the moment and would only be needed in the future.

Should You Buy An Extended Car Warranty?

While there is definitely no denying the fact that the extended car warranty is worth it, not all car owners actually need such coverage. For instance, in the event that you are covered by your factory warranty, you most likely do not need some extra coverage. The protection that you get is more than enough. However, when it is close to the factory warranty expiration date, you have to seriously consider the extended warranty.

The most important part of the extended car warranty is the fact that there is extra coverage included. This is not needed with the factory warranty because all parts are new. The possibility that they will break down is very low.