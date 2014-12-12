No gadget weekend: Fun family bonding activities – words Al Woods

Is your family always on their phone or other smart devices? As a parent, it is often hard to get our kids to give up their gadgets. But studies have found out that too much time online or playing video games can have negative effects on children.

But how do you convince your kids to put those devices down? A great way to encourage your kids to give their technology is by planning a no gadget weekend of family fun. Below we are going to go over some really cool ideas that you can do with your kids this weekend!

Go Camping (Without Any Devices)

One of the coolest things that you can do with your kids this weekend is take them camping. There are probably many places to go camping in your area. But if not, don’t worry because you can always set up a tent in the living room or backyard. Camping is a fun way to have a blast with your kids. It will teach them the value of nature and get them away from any online distractions.

Rent A Bounce House

A fun way to spend the weekend as a family is by renting a bounce house. Bounce houses and castle are really fun and they can be rented for the entire weekend! This is a great way for families living in Perth, Australia to get outside and bond with one another. When searching for bouncy castle hire in Perth make sure you find one that your kids will love. By letting them pick out their own castle, it will make them feel like part of the team.

Have A Coloring Contest

If you have small children, a great way to have some family fun and bond at the same time is by hosting a coloring contest. During the coloring contest, give your kids each a picture to color. After they are done, award them with their favorite ice cream. This is a very affordable activity and everyone gets to win! After they have completed their pictures, make sure to display them proudly.

Take Them Fishing

Many kids love to fish! It is a thrilling activity that will make them forget about their devices. All you need is a few fishing poles and some bait to have a wonderful time. Not only will you be teaching your kids how to fish, but you will also have the chance to really bond with them. Even if your kids don’t catch a fish, they will have an amazing time trying!

Make Paper Airplanes

Remember how fun it used to be to play with paper airplanes as a kid? Well, now you can teach your kids how to take part in this super cool activity. All you need is a few sheets of paper and some creativity. Once your kids have completed their airplanes, take them to the park to let them fly their creations. This is another affordable way to get your kids off their devices.

As you can see, these fun activities will help you and your children bond. It will get them off of their smartphones and you will have a real chance to bond with them. So what are you waiting for? Get started planning your no gadget weekend today!