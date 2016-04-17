Looking for an interesting job? Top 5 jobs that can take you overseas – words Alexa Wang

Getting a job seems to be a life goal for everyone. People are looking for stability. They want to be able to take care of themselves and their families. Most of the time this comes from working.

You may feel you have to settle for the first thing that comes your way and get stuck in one place. However, that doesn’t need to be the case. Work can easily become a wonderful thing for you where you can grow and even travel.

Some jobs can present you with opportunities to work with people overseas or travel while earning a living.

Keep reading if you want to learn about positions that allow you to travel and work.

Copywriting

This is one that may surprise you as being a flight attendant is often the first thing people think of. Copywriting is becoming more and more popular because every company is looking for someone who can write excellent copy and brings original ideas to the table.

In many cases, copywriting jobs can be remote. This means that you can work from anywhere. All you need is a computer, Wi-Fi, and the skills to back it all up.

Copywriting is perfect if you love backpacking or jet setting. The mobility of working wherever you are means you can stay in a place for three days or three months.

Contractor or Construction Work

Another great opportunity is working as a contractor or construction engineer. This means working on building projects and repairs. Chances are you might not think that this could be a mobile career. However, contractors are needed everywhere, so there is a good chance you’ll find work.

With contracting, you can either go as a foreign ambassador with a local company or you can find work directly with a foreign company. Of course, there is a set of requirements for contractors that vary regionally so always do your research.

But, if you go through a local business, they may offer to provide the training for you.

Flight Attendant

Being a flight attendant has always been the go-to job for travelers. It lets you get on free and/or discounted flights. Plus, you get to travel wherever during the times when you are working.

Flight attendant jobs do require a lot of training but are an exciting chance to see the world and get paid while doing it. If you have a desire to see the world and don’t mind some long hours, then this could be the perfect adventure for you.

English Teacher

This has recently been cropping up in popularity among recent college graduates. Most locations are in Asia, Africa, or South America. The companies help set you up with free or discounted housing. Plus, the pay is pretty good and allows many students to save up while they work abroad.

Most teacher contracts last for a year before you can either resign or move to another place. Working as a foreign English teacher can either be a full-time career or something you do to dip your feet in a new place.

The drive for teaching is a plus and people who love children thrive in this position.

Cruise Ship Worker

Cruise ships are becoming more affordable for a lot of people. That means that more positions working on a cruise are available. A cruise is a perfect way to travel. The work can be tough and of course, depending on the length of the cruise, you could be out to sea for a while. But if you can stomach it you can explore some amazing locations in your downtime.

The housing on the cruise and meals are provided for so you don’t need to worry. You can put all the money into savings while enjoying the sea and travel.