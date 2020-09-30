What Does It Mean When You See the Same Number Everywhere?

words Al Woods

In these strange and uncertain times, it is no wonder that we have become increasingly attracted to spiritual practices in an attempt to calm our minds and achieve inner peace, not to mention, we basically have a bit more time these days to reflect and pay attention to the signs that the universe is be sending us.

These signs usually come up in the form of numbers, and our curiosity is piqued when we see the same numerical patterns everywhere. What does it all mean? The following are a few fascinating facts that will help you understand what this phenomenon could mean, and the possibilities that the world is surreptitiously trying to point you towards.

Basics of Numerology

Numerology is often referred to as one of the psychic schools of thought since the patterns you observe can often lead to a spiritual path. So, don’t be creeped out by these observations; instead, take the time to crack the code. First things first, are you noticing a sequence of threes or more? According to common wisdom, the more numbers you notice appearing in a sequence consistently, the more powerful the significance will be for you.

One of the most common numbers people see is zero. This can be fairly easy to decode since zero is circular, which signifies infinity. If you observe a series of zeros, it might mean that it is time for you to take a few first steps, and ensure that you bite the bullet and take on more meaningful and adventurous projects. This is only an example since there will always be a more personal interpretation of the analysis you can glean from the numerical system but it is always worth considering different possibilities.

Angel Numbers

The basics of numerology are fairly clear, but you may be seeing the term “angel number” bandied about a great deal. What does this mean? Well, when you see a sequence of repeating numbers, it is typically considered to be a good thing. For example, if you buy a coffee for $3.50, then take a nap for three hours and fifty minutes, and then see this same pattern cropping up in different ways, then it’s not a coincidence. This is an attempt by an angel to speak to you in a symbiotic way, trying to send an important message that might impact your life.

It’s ok if you are not an especially religious or spiritual person. The theory behind angel numbers is that they are connected in a way to the energy frequencies you give off into the world, and it could be another way of your subconscious telling you something you are unable to confront head-on. So, this “angel,” however you interpret that, is basically a force that has your best interests at heart and is simply trying to show you the way.

Common Sequences

We briefly touched upon the meaning of the number zero earlier in this article, but there are a few other sequences that are incredibly common. For starters, a series of ones is a powerful sign from the universe confirming that you are incredibly focused and strong-willed, and you should be able to tackle whatever challenges that come your way as soon as possible.

Seeing a lot of twos, on the other hand, can denote that you are being too hard on yourself, and getting hung up on the wrong details. As a result, your angel is trying to get you to notice how stressed you are and is encouraging you to enjoy the present and revel in your successes thus far instead of dwelling on all the things you have yet to accomplish.

There are so many sequences and signs, and the fascinating thing about the study of numerology is that it is essentially a code waiting to be cracked, one that can help you become more aware of your spiritual side. If you do a bit of research on angel numbers and the tenets of numerology, you will come to understand these strange patterns and what they mean in no time. All you need to do is decode the numbers, and be ready to receive the message hidden within these sequences.

While this may seem like an odd practice, especially if you do not consider yourself a deeply spiritual or religious person. At the end of the day, all you need to do is acknowledge and trust your intuition; it may not always be an external force such as your guardian angel whispering you secret messages, it could simply be your gut trying to get you to acknowledge some basic truths about yourself and the world you inhabit.