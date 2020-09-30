Want to Practice Yoga? Here’s How to Prepare

words Al Woods

Lifestyle has a major role in an individual’s preparation for yoga sessions. Let us take the example of yoga retreats where you are always perfectly poised for a yoga session.

You can wake up, drink hot water and lemon, and start meditating and practicing yoga exercises or asanas. There is little need for special preparation as the lifestyle is particularly conducive to your yoga practice.

But when you live a fast and hectic lifestyle in the middle of city life, you would be forced to juggle your yoga sessions with work and family commitments. Amidst such circumstances, yoga is an excellent refuge in itself, something that is a joy to practice. You need not worry if your life is more akin to the hectic one mentioned above, which in all probability it indeed is.

Observing the steps mentioned below will ensure that by the time you sit on your yoga mat, you are fit for your yoga session. The first thing you need to keep in mind is that planning is your friend. Don’t become afraid of the thought that adequately preparing for yoga will take a lot of time; it won’t. But it would help to plan to make the transition from a hectic life to yoga smoother. Here are the steps you should follow.

Keep Your Exercise Space Set-Up

Before you start your class, the first thing to do is to set up your yoga mat. Yoga mats should make you feel comfortable and calm, and you should try to get yourself some eco friendly yoga mats to ensure nothing will disturb your practice. A feeling of solidarity with the entire world is an essential part of yogic philosophy. We would cease to exist in the absence of a proper ecological balance. Being eco-friendly is not only trendy but is a necessity of our times.

Yoga mats that are environment friendly are naturally desirable and may even enhance the entire yoga experience. When you start to sit on the mat, do it in a deliberately slow manner. Try to sync your mind with that pace, how you move, and pay attention. You need to take long, deep breaths and roll your shoulders before you finally close your eyes. Such breaths will help you to feel being there and transform yourself from a state of doing to a state of being.

Make Sure Your Body Is Nourished

It is important to address basic issues too. Consider whether you are appropriately nourished for your yoga session. Of course, you should avoid food for one to two hours before you start your yoga session. But that doesn’t mean you want to feel like fainting when it is time for your Sun Salutation. You ideally want to have a light snack or a small serving of fruits or coconut water if your last meal was a considerable while back.

Ensure That You Plan Your Route

You also need to plan the journey to your local yoga center. It is, of course, irrelevant if you practice your yoga at your home. But just in case you are traveling for your session, you need to note the time it takes you to reach the place. You should allocate double that time for yourself.

The extra time helps for traffic aberrations or some other kind of last-minute interruption. It will serve to ensure that even if such things occur, it won’t affect your yoga plans and you won’t feel stressed out. Hopefully, you will be able to arrive early at your yoga center and enjoy the calm of some mindful moments.

Make Sure To Switch Clothes

You must change your clothes before starting a yoga session. Sometimes, it is tempting to remain in the same clothes both in and out of your yoga exercise. But this isn’t advisable. When you put on clean, fresh, and comfortable clothes that serve to message the brain that you are up to something special and that it should get ready for a new stage of your day.

Enjoy The Silence

Silence is essential to yoga. We must get a chance to be quiet and still. We need to turn out thoughts inwards. With such an opportunity, you are free to let things happen. It would be best if you observed this silence at both the beginnings and ends of your yoga session. Rather than resuming normal activities right after the asanas, try to keep quiet.

Feel The Peace And Tranquility Brought To You By Yoga

Suppose you adequately prepare yourself for a yoga session and help yourself to transition out of it properly. That would help you to feel the effects of yoga for a long time. Usually, you want this period to last until your next session of rejuvenating and relaxing yoga.

Final Thoughts

One of the primary negative characteristics of our times, particularly in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, may be stress and uncertainty. Our daily lives have plenty of things to make us unbalanced. A yoga session serves to keep this instability in check and help us lead a meaningful and happy life. See you at your next yoga session read!