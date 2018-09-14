It’s not just what the slogan says but how it says it

words Al Woods

One fashion trend that’s been sweeping the globe in this pandemic is the slogan. From tees to masks, saying it in style and getting your point across has never been more evocative or creative. One thing is for sure, 2020 is seeing the rise of slogans across the fashion spectrum.

In fact, this month’s Vogue reports that while face masks are obviously designed to help stop spread the virus, plenty of people across the UK are using them to send a political message.

The article , says: “When, not too long ago, the statement-making slogan tee was effective in spreading a message of activism, in 2020 the politically-charged face mask has become a keyway of promoting equal human rights.”

It seems that Brits are writing how they feel on their masks and in some cases designing them, making their face coverings literally do the talking for them.

But it’s not just what the slogan says but the font it says it in. According to new research from 4imprint.co.uk , new research reveals what your font choice says about you or your cause.

Its researchers took an in-depth investigation into the typefaces we use in our daily lives and discovered that almost three quarters of us (70 percent) insist how we write is as revealing as what we write in.

In fact, according to the study by the promotional products retailer, who know a thing or two about slogans, people who use Arial are considered the most likely to be serious and professional, say 37 percent of the nation. People who use Times New Roman are thought to be ‘traditional’ types (14 percent), while those who opt for Century Gothic are more inclined to be academic and bookish (10 percent).

The new study on why typography matters reveals that Pacifico users are deemed adventurous and extroverted (20 percent) while individuals that opt for Rockwell are perceived as ambitious (10 percent).

Nearly two thirds (63 percent) of respondents said that they wouldn’t read any form of literature if it was written using the Comic Sans MS font, which is definitely worth knowing if you want to get your message across.

Some designers echo these sentiments, as fonts can even be viewed as the new fashion accessories. Creative Market recently claimed of typography: “Just like flaming letters remind people of heavy metal and rebellious years, sleek, curved lines can mean elegance, wit, and readability. Think of fonts more than accessories. They’re more like the actual outfit: they can dress up any design and change the mood right away.”

They have a whole lot of inspo for anyone looking to make their slogan designs not only stand out but also make sure they’re on message with their design too.

So, whatever you’re saying, remember to say it with style and choose your fonts wisely!