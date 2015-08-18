Snkrs bots are failing but this bot might have the solution

words Alexa Wang

The sneaker craze epidemic is at an all time high. Sneakerheads and non-sneakerheads alike are all battling it out to get the latest hyped releases. We are at a point where it’s virtually impossible for someone to get all the shoes they want without any kind of assist. It all comes down to the basic laws of supply and demand. In short, there are far more people wanting the shoe than the amount of shoes being released/produced.







Whether you’re a die-hard sneakerhead who needs to add the latest drop to their collection, or you’re someone that’s looking to purchase the sneaker for trade bait (or to simply flip), we could all use a little help when it comes to acquiring sneakers. The new world of consumerism not only has you going up against the person to the left and right of you, but also against technology. Enter sneaker bots.

What are sneaker bots?

Whether you like it or not, the use of sneaker bots are now a part of the sneaker buying game. Is it fair for those who don’t use them? Of course not.. But the truth of the matter is that the majority of us need them in order to get that highly coveted pair. Unless you’re very well connected (most of us aren’t) you most likely fall into that category.

So, what are sneaker bots? To put it short, sneaker bots are programs run by people who use these bots in order to place fake orders and claim all of the inventory available. In other words, while John Doe is entering his name onto raffles one at a time, the people using bots are entering those very same raffles by hundreds at a time. Guess who’s going to get their name called out once the sneaker store announces the raffle winners?

Where you like it or not, “the game done changed.” If you really need that next hyped up and limited Travis Scott or Yeezy sneaker you’re going to have to adapt and get with the times. It’s time to consider purchasing a sneaker bot.

Finding the right place to get the best bot

Just like when buying sneakers, you need to make sure that whatever sneaker bot you are purchasing is legit while also having a high and successful “cook” rate. Don’t know what bot is right for you? Don’t know where to even begin? You need to visit botsthatwork.com. Think of Bots That Work as the “Yelp” of sneaker bots. How does it work and what does the website provide? The website consists of experienced sneakerheads revealing which sneaker bots, proxies, and add to cart services give you the ability to cop effectively.

The website basically does all the groundwork for you. Sneakerheads with years of experience in the bot world share what they have learned over the years to help them acquire the next biggest drop. The bots are reviewed by these very same sneakerheads to help show you what works and what doesn’t. Each bot that has been reviewed has been used for multiple drops, so the overall “cook” scores are based on multiple results by experienced users who know what they are talking about.

To make things easier for you, it has a scoreboard that ranks all the bots based on the carefully analyzed cook scores. The website intentionally only picks the most experienced botters to ensure the quality of their reviews. In addition, the writers are part of the bot community and only write with the purpose of sharing their knowledge about bots. The site even allows you to look up bots you’re interested in to check out its cook score. Check out more info right here.

It’s a thin line between love and hate when it comes to using bots. Some despise them because it’s not “fair” or “organic”, but others deem it as a necessity because you’re going up against people who do use them so you need to find a way to level the playing field. If you happen to fall in the latter category, it may be time to look into purchasing a bot. There’s no rules or “right way” when it comes to buying sneakers. If you often find yourself on the outside looking in when it comes to being able to get access to the latest drop, it may be time to switch things up a bit and looking into using a bot.