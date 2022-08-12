Spanish TV Shows to Watch 2022

words Al Woods

Binge-watching is not something new to us, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. While you might think that you’ve run out of TV shows to watch, you probably haven’t watched some of the best Spanish TV shows.

We all know that American movies and films hit different, but Spanish shows have something in them that most American or British films. So whether you’re looking for the latest Spanish series or need help learning the Spanish language, you have a wide variety of shows to choose from.

Check out these 10 Spanish TV shows to watch in 2022:

Control Z

If you’re looking for a show that will have you on the edge of your seat, then Control Z is the show for you. The series follows a group of students at an elite high school who are trying to uncover the identity of a hacker who has been leaking their secrets. With eight episodes, this thriller is perfect for a weekend binge-watch.

Las Chicas del Cable

Set in the 1920s, Las Chicas del Cable or Cable Girls is a period drama that follows a group of women who work as telephone operators. The show touches on themes of feminism and friendship, making it a must-watch for anyone looking for a strong female-led series. This Spanish series is available on one of the most popular streaming services worldwide, Netflix.

Narcos

Narcos became one of the most popular Spanish TV shows to watch The series chronicles the rise and fall of Pablo Escobar, one of the most notorious drug lords in history. With three seasons available, Narcos is a gripping series that will have you hooked from the first episode. It features the real-life stories of drug kingpins during the late 80s, focusing on the growing cocaine trade in Colombia.

La Casa de Papel

Also known as Money Heist, this crime drama has taken the world by storm, and for a good reason. The series follows a group of criminals who plan and execute a heist on the Royal Mint of Spain. As the story progresses, they will encounter complications that might jeopardize their entire plan. With four seasons (and counting), this show will have you hooked from beginning to end.

Élite

Elite is a show filled with drama, suspense, and mystery. Following students at an elite private school in Spain, the series tackles themes of love, friendship, and betrayal. The story begins with three working-class students entering an exclusive private school in Spain, leading to conflict and eventually murder. With three seasons available on Netflix, Élite is a show that you won’t want to miss.

Paquita Salas

If you’re looking for a comedy show, then Paquita Salas is the perfect show for you. The series follows the titular character, Paquita, who is a talent agent trying to make it in the competitive world of Spanish showbiz after she lost her biggest client. With three seasons available on Netflix, this hilarious series will have you laughing out loud.

42 días en la oscuridad

This show is perfect for those who are looking for a horror series. 42 días en la oscuridad or 42 Days in the Dark is a Spanish show that follows a group of people who are trapped in an underground bunker after a nuclear attack. With only 42 days of supplies, the group must find a way to survive before they run out of food and water.

¿Quién Mató a Sara?

This show is perfect for those who are looking for a suspenseful series. ¿Quién Mató a Sara? or Who Killed Sara? is a Spanish show that follows the story of Alex, who is released from prison after being wrongly accused of killing his sister, Sara. After he’s released, he sets out to find the real killer and get revenge. With two seasons available on Netflix, this show will keep you guessing until the very end.

Vis a Vis

If you’re looking for a show that will keep you on your toes, then Vis A Vis is the series for you. The show follows Macarena, a young woman who is sent to prison after she’s caught embezzling money from her employer. While in prison, she must navigate the dangerous world of prison gangs and find a way to survive. With four seasons available, this show is perfect for a weekend binge-watch.

Conclusion

Whether you’re looking for a Spanish drama, comedy, or horror series, there’s sure to be a show that you’ll enjoy. So what are you waiting for? Prepare your food and call your friends or family and start streaming today!