How to Negotiate Your Business Internet Plans with Your Provider

Internet plans can be very expensive—let’s get that straight. With the internet becoming a vital factor in our daily business operations, we have no choice but to allocate a significant amount of budget for our business internet plans. But what if we tell you that there’s another way to have lower internet bills monthly without switching to a different provider?

In this article, we will help you negotiate your business internet plans with your internet provider. Let’s begin!

What to Do Before Negotiating with Your Internet Provider

Before calling your internet provider, you need to have a clear idea of what you want from the negotiation. This includes your current business internet needs as well as your budget. Once you know these things, research the different internet plans that your provider offers. Take note of the features of each plan and see which ones fit your business needs the most.

From there, compare the prices of each internet plan and find out which one gives you the most value for your money. Doing all these things will give you an edge when negotiating with your internet provider.

What to Say When Negotiating with Your Business Internet Provider

Now that you’re armed with information, it’s time to call your internet provider and start negotiating! Here are some tips on what you should say during the negotiation process:

Be polite at all times.

If you’re the type of customer who lashes out at every customer service representative via phone when you’re unhappy with their service, you won’t likely get a better deal from your internet provider.

Remember, they have the power to lower your internet plans, but you don’t. So, always be polite when talking to your ISP representative. It will give you better chances of negotiating for a lower price as well. Even words such as “please” and “thank you” will go a long way.

Tell them what you want.

So, let’s say you’re already on the phone with your ISP representative. You don’t need to beat around the bush, as it may irritate your customer representative even more. Simply put, you can say either that you’ve been looking at other providers and found business internet plans that are way cheaper than what you’re paying for with them, or you can tell them that you’ve been a loyal, good-paying customer for # years and if maybe there’s a way you can get a discount from them.

If you’ve opted for the first option, be prepared to state facts like the internet plans from other internet providers, like HughesNet Business Internet Plans, how much it is, what speed comes with it, and more. Once the representative tells you it’s beyond their capabilities, you can ask to speak with their supervisor.

3. Wait for their offer.

There are only two ways your conversation would end. One, they will agree to negotiate and provide you with a lower internet bill, or two, they will politely decline and say they don’t have any deals for you at the moment. If it’s the latter, just wait a few more days and call them back to try again. If they still refuse to negotiate, it’s time to tell them that you’re going to switch to a different provider if they don’t negotiate for a lower business internet plan.

Don’t be afraid to tell them you’re going to switch to a different provider.

Even in the worst-case scenario, never cancel your subscription unless you have backup internet. You wouldn’t want to stay disconnected for a few days, especially if your business operations are heavily reliant on the internet. It could cost you a significant amount of money if that happens.

When you’ve decided to cancel your subscription, make sure to have your new internet connection ready before finalizing your switch to a different provider. This way, you can avoid any downtime for your business and keep everything running smoothly.

Conclusion

Just because you’re a small business doesn’t mean you can’t get a better deal for your business internet plan. By following the tips above, you increase your chances of negotiating for a lower price from your current provider. Not only that, but you might even be able to get other perks and discounts from them as well!