Upcoming Movies to Watch on Netflix

words Al Woods

Netflix has been dominating the streaming industry for many years with its wide selection of movies and series. What’s not known to many is that Netflix adds new content every month, be it movies or TV series. So, if you’ve already browsed through your Netflix library and found nothing worthy of your time, you might want to check out these upcoming movies this August 2022.

In this article, you’ll find a list of upcoming Netflix movies you shouldn’t miss this month. Let’s dive into it!

Carter

Release Date: August 5

Director: Jung Byung-gil

Genre: Korean, Asian Action, Violet, Exciting, Explosive, Violent, Amnesia

Carter is a film about a former secret service agent who suffers from amnesia and tries to uncover the truth about his past, only to find himself controlled by a mysterious voice from his earpiece. The story sounds pretty generic, but trust us – the action sequences in this Korean movie are top-notch and will keep you at the edge of your seat.

13: The Musical

Release Date: August 12

Director: Tamra Davis

Genre: Musical, Kids Music, Family Movies, Comedy, Drama

13: The Musical is a coming-of-age film that revolves around a story of a 12-year-old boy whose parents recently had a divorce. To make matters worse, he has to move from New York City to a small town in Indiana where he doesn’t know anyone. The film follows his struggles as he tries to fit in and make new friends while also dealing with the issues at home.

The entire story is not only about the importance of family and friendship but also showcases the talent of its young cast as they perform songs from the Tony-nominated Broadway musical. It’s an excellent TV streaming show for the entire family.

Day Shift

Release Date: August 12

Director: JJ Perry

Genre: Horror Comedy, Gruesome, Gory, Vampires, Los Angeles

Day Shift is a horror comedy about a hard-working dad who simply wants to give his 8-year-old daughter a comfortable life. However, he’s just using his pool cleaning job at San Fernando Valley to cover up his real work—hunting and killing vampires. The film is full of action, gore, and humor, and it’s definitely one of the most unique vampire movies you’ll ever see.

The Next 365 Days

Release Date: August 19

Directors: Tomasz Mandes, Barbara Białowąs

Genre: Drama, Steamy, Soapy, Love & Obsession, Polish, Bestseller

The Next 365 Days is a Polish movie based on the New York Times bestseller by Blanka Lipińska. It’s a steamy and soapy drama about Laura, a 36-year-old woman who was kidnapped by a man named Don Massimo, a mafia gang leader.



What follows is an obsessive and passionate roller coaster ride of a romance that will leave you both wanting more and feeling thankful that it’s not your life. If you’re looking for something different from the usual Hollywood romances, then this foreign film is definitely worth checking out.

Look Both Ways

Release Date: August 17

Director: Wanuri Kahiu

Genre: Comedy, Feel-Good, Intimate, Drama, Heartfelt, Parenthood

Look Both Ways focuses on the story of a graduating college student named Natalie, who finds herself in two parallel realities on the night of her graduation. In one reality, she’s pregnant and about to get married, while in the other reality, she’s single and enjoying her life as a young professional.

The film follows Natalie as she tries to figure out which reality is the real one and what she should do with her life. It’s a heartwarming and intimate comedy that will make you laugh, cry, and think about your own life choices.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Release Date: August 17

Director: Jason Reitman

Genre: Nostalgic, Feel-Good, Supernatural Sci-Fi, Family-Friendly

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a nostalgic and feel-good movie that picks up 30 years after the original Ghostbusters film. It follows the story of a single mother and her two kids, who move to a small town in Oklahoma after inheriting property from their late grandfather.

While exploring the property, they discover that their grandfather was one of the original Ghostbusters and that they have the ability to see ghosts. The film is full of adventure, comedy, and family-friendly fun, and it’s definitely a must-watch for all Ghostbusters fans.

Conclusion

These are just a few of the great movies that are coming out on Netflix this August. So, if you’re looking for something new to watch this month, be sure to check out any of these titles, and you’ll surely have fun.